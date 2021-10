The Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Omu-Aran Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Reverend Festus Oyetola Sobanke, has berated the country’s political leaders for lackluster performance, saying the multifaceted troubles the country is going through are “simply and squarely a failure of leadership.”

The Bishop, who spoke at the 2021 Synod of the Church in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, said the country is in dire straits and in need of a leader with “the fear of God, godly idealism and one with standards and convictions, who can transform the country’s arid waste into a blooming garden of pure delight.”

He said: “Nigeria’s recent history raised hard questions on the issue of political leadership.

Here is a nation with vast, enormous and indeed awesome potential for growth and development and a surface of human, material, and natural resources. In the days of the attain- ment of national independence, Nigeria had some of the best lead ers any nation could have.

Sadly, today, the picture that emerged is unflattering “Let me make it loud and clear, Nigerians are suffering and Nigerians are wallowing in poverty.

This nation is sinking. I know I am not saying anything new, but I am doing it for the sake of emphasis and to trouble the conscience of the political leaders and to let them know that they have not been fair to this nation and its people. “What more can we say, we have moved from worse to worst. Our political leaders have made people to call God a liar, they have refused to allow our prayers to be answered by their selfishness and insincerity.

“Crime has increased very rapidly in this nation. Kidnapping has become the order of the day, tribalism and nepotism are ruling our decisions, our roads are bad and fast becoming death traps, electricity in this nation is an apology. Nigerians are in pain.

We entrusted our votes into your hands, even if some of us had done it based on what you gave, all the same, we trusted you to lead us aright, but you have failed us. We cannot continue to celebrate failure. You have betrayed our trust and you back stabbed the church of God.

Like this: Like Loading...