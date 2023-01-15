Nigeria’s N77 trillion debt profile very alarming –Moro

Senator Abba Moro is an educationist, former Minister of Interior who currently represents Benue South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines the economy, anti-graft war and Nigeria’s preparation for the 2023 elections

How do you see Nigeria’s preparedness for the next election?

I think so far, we are on course. The preparations are in high tempo. I think so far INEC is doing creditably well and living up to its timetable. All the preparations so far are okay. The lists of the candidates have been published and awaiting further aspects of the activities and names of agents have been submitted. I think so far so good; we are fine.

My concern, of course, is Nigeria’s security problem, the infractions on INEC facilities and the rest of them; the destruction of materials in many parts of the country. Definitely this portends some dangers to a peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

Hopefully with INEC’s alertness, something must be done and the president’s pronouncement and his determination to bequeath a successful election, I hope that our security agents and agencies will rise up for the occasion, and ensure that INEC is sufficiently protected.

So how do you see the campaign, how people-friendly, how issues-based do you think they have been?

Of course, frankly that has been my little worry. I’m not sure that campaigns have been sufficiently issues-based, and when people talk about where someone comes from before becoming President of Nigeria, where some comes from to be this and that, I think that is running away from the issues that confront Nigeria as a nation today.

I want to see a situation where contestants especially, presidential contestants, rise to the occasion, to see how we want to solve Nigeria’s problem, in a very critical and diligent way. We are not unaware, Nigerians are no longer unaware of our problems, but what we are looking out for is how the problems can be solved, and so coming and talking about Nigeria, problem is this, Nigeria problem is that, is no longer fashionable.

We want to see that person who will come, and say ‘look, I know that this is a situation; but this is what I am going to do and how am going to do it.’ Let us know what to hold somebody accountable for, not promises anymore, not ‘I will provide jobs,’ but how are you going to provide the jobs? That is the issue, not that ‘I am going to improve on the economy,’ but how are you going to improve on the economy?

The foundation of our unemployment today is there for everybody to see. We want to know how they are going to provide employment for our teeming youths. So those are the issues that Nigerians are looking up to. The bickering in the political space so far, doesn’t point to the direction of effective leadership that will take Nigeria out of the woods.

You said the foundations are there in public domain, especially with the employment issues, specifically, are you talking about the state of the economy or the industries?

Could you mention them? Those are the things that confront us today. See, the world over, when people talk about employment, nobody is asking government to employ all eligible employees or applicants but they expect the government to provide the atmosphere, the enabling environment for people to engage themselves in productive activities. We want to see infrastructural development all over the place, so that our fresh graduates from the schools would be able to engage themselves, in practices like that.

We expect that now, for crying out loud, why should Nigeria be having problems with energy supply? Virtually all industries and factories have closed down, they can’t run on diesel. Water factories are closing down, other small enterprises are closing down, because they cannot run on diesel. Diesel now sells for N900 per litre, in some places N850.

Now its share madness to go and get yourself involved in any production. People who are talking about the production economy, and the rest of them should be addressing the issues and energy supply, not the mundane postulation that we are a mere consumption country, we want to be a production country, how?

That is what Nigerians want to know? So these are issues that I think should be addressed when we campaign so that at the end of the day we should be able to hold somebody accountable for what has not been done and what has been done.

Akin to this is the figure from the National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) that 133 million Nigerians are living in multi-dimensional poverty. How do you see that?

…And over 70 per cent of them are in the rural areas. So how can we grow as a country if we have those humongous figures of Nigerians living in abject multidimensional poverty?

It is unacceptable, and it boils down to the issues that we are talking about here, that…

Okay, insecurity has driven virtually everybody from the farm; herdsmen over the place, nobody is farming anymore and farming constitutes over 90 per cent of the productive activities of a rural person. So insecurity will not even allow you, if you have any farm produce, to go and sell in the market.

You don’t have roads, you don’t have an effective transport system, even the railway that this government refers to, which has been trying to improve upon, has become insecure. And so, Nigerians are living in fear from the hours by the minutes.

This condition my brother cannot permit any improvement in any productive activities. Quite frankly, what we are seeing now, if the trends continue, is a tip of the iceberg. I just hope that God will intervene in the process and give us a president that would have experience and stable hands, and then be accompanied by many very responsible Nigerians that are patriotic enough to redirect Nigeria, otherwise we are all in trouble here.

I was the Correspondent of Daily Times in Benue State, decades ago and from Wurukum to Wadata to the North Bank, food was everywhere. How is the situation in Benue State now?

Well, the situation now in Benue is very scary. You know that Benue State has had a greater chunk of insecurity, majority of our people have been driven away from their ancestral homes, farming cannot longer take place, education cannot longer take place, children are not in school, they are all in displaced camps the rest of them, are living by the crunches that were donated individuals sometimes government.

So Benue cannot longer pride itself as the Food Basket of the Nation, because food is no longer produced, everybody is afraid. You hear of a wife and husband abducted from their farm, the whole family, and virtually the whole part of Benue State has been uprooted and so we are actually in a very serious situation here. We are only hoping that something drastic would be done, otherwise even the little that we have, here now, by the time they get exhausted, my brother there will be trouble.

You were a Minister of Interior in this country, how do you see this rush about migration, people are moving in droves outside the country?

I think that is a very serious problem that confronts us here. People are moving out of Nigeria for greener pastures, but whether you like it or not Nigeria is Nigeria! Nigeria is home, and so eventually you have to come back.

It is just like postponing the evil’s day. I will actually insist that the government must take urgent steps to stop this movement otherwise, we are going to be worse off. We are talking about human migration, businesses are closing up in Nigeria and moving to their countries.

Countries that used to be our laughing stock have become safe havens now. Look at Ghana, Ghana is taking up most of our businesses, even airlines are relocating from Nigeria to other countries, and the rest of them. So I think we are in a very scary situation here, and if nothing is done without prejudice to my being in the PDP and the rest of them, the situation will be worse. In President Goodluck Jonathan era, Nigeria was the fastest growing economy in Africa, and 26th fastest growing economy in the world.

Today, look at where we are. Look at the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollars – N740. Naira now has become the CFA Franc of those days, meaning nothing. You can have a quantum of Naira in your hand and they don’t contribute anything to improving your life.

So I think that again we are drifting very into a terrible situation in this country, I don’t want to say Banana Republic; I don’t want to say a failing State, but that is exactly where we are drifting to. No matter how we are running away from it, something, something drastic has to be done.

We just have to stand up and acknowledge that we have problems because that is the problem that we have, people not acknowledging that we have problems. So how will you find solutions to our problems?

Government definitely has to wake up. Quite frankly, I will encourage Mr. President, given the excitement that greeted his entry into the governance of Nigeria, to wake up and do something drastic in the next six months, and leave a good and lasting impression that something good can come out of Nigeria.

Now to our loans obligations which is running to N77 trillion. How do you see this and what effect is it going to have on our economy?

Of course, what it is likely to have in our economy is what we are witnessing now. Now we are talking about the value of the Naira. We are talking about just $10,000 meaning almost N8,000,000, just a few thousand Dollars. I mean it doesn’t make sense. How does the ordinary business person, even the trader or business man, conduct his business?

And to compound it, the new regulations now that are being put in place you know, without proper introduction to ICT; without proper introduction to relevant technology, we are going the way we are going because the laws say we can do it. These are many things that the law says we can do that we avoid because of their complications, and because of their concomitant effects on our lives. And so introducing what they are trying to do, if you say you are targeting politicians because elections are here, where are we coming from?

Corruption has become very, very endemic, very, very pronounced in the system now. So if we don’t tackle it, the money that politicians will bring during elections will not be the major factor in our corruption index, in the country, and it will not even solve the problem of our dwindling economy.

So, quite frankly, I do not subscribe to this excessive borrowing that we are engaging in now, and we are talking about borrowing in trillions, my brother, we are talking moved away from thousands, from millions, to billions and now Nigeria is counting its debt in trillions! How can we sustain it?

The worst part of it is that most of these countries that we are borrowing from, especially China, are losing confidence in Nigeria, that even the loans obligations that they have with us, they are trying to walk away from it, and moving their interest to other countries in Southern Africa and other countries in West Africa where some level of transparency is demonstrated.

