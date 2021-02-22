‘Nigeria’s N8.9bn ICT park needs collaboration to succeed’

COLLABORATION

Collaboration between the industry players and the government is seen as the prerequisite to the success of the country’s proposed National ICT Park.

As the Federal Government finalises plans to build the country’s National ICT Park, an industry expert, Mr. Jide Awe, has called for the involvement of private stakeholders in the project.

According to him, the N8.9 billion project will require collaboration between the government and all key ICT stakeholders to achieve its aims. Speaking with our correspondent on the project, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Awe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems Limited, said: “Collaboration is a key element in the setup and operations of the park.

Though initiated by the government, the role of stakeholders in the technology ecosystem in the design, development, professional operation and sustainability of the National ICT Park is important.”

He added that better collaboration among academia, industry and government was the only way to improve the economy, especially in addressing innovation research linkage and research and development commercialisation.

According to him, the ICT park, if well designed, would provide more opportunities to create jobs and leverage technology to improve economic growth. “The success of the ICT park will have a positive impact on the bigger economy.

The economy will benefit from direct and indirect jobs and economic benefits. It will also help in the push to diversify the economy away from oil. Well-planned ICT parks play a key role in the economic development of nations,” he said.

While emphasising the need for collaborations between the industry and the academia, he said that the supportive environment provided by the education sector, industry and government could support small businesses, youth-led ventures and enable the creation of new innovative organisations.

“It can also help in showcasing technology developments in Nigeria while providing representation for the technology community,” he added.

While commending the government for coming up with the National ICT Park project, Awe noted that most governments that invested in ICT parks did so to boost their digital development and national economies.

“ICT parks are acknowledged instruments for some closing critical knowledge and technology gaps within a country.

Building a National ICT Park is certainly in line with the vision of becoming a sustainable and leading digital nation. “By providing space and a unique environment with full facilities for enabling technology development and the growth of a significant number of technology innovators and entrepreneurs, it is an important strategic initiative for boosting the digital economy.

“It can build pools of local talent and improve the country’s technology capacity. Such a major national initiative can also attract significant invest-ment – local and foreign direct investment (FDI).

A well designed and organised National ICT park in the digital era will make important contributions to the growth and progress of the nation,” he said.

Announcing the approval of the project by the FEC, the Technical Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, described the park as the first of its kind due to its nature, activities and the stateof- the-art facilities it will have.

He said the park would also accommodate the National ICT Exhibition Centre, as well as museum for ICT and postal services, to showcase technology-related innovations by Nigerians.

“The National ICT Park will be supported by the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (NDIEC) that was earlier presented by the minister and approved by the FEC on November 11, 2020, and whose groundbreaking was done by Pantami on February 4, 2021.

“Both (the NDIEC and the Park) are legacy projects of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. All the parastatals of the ministry will be involved in managing the national centres,” he said

