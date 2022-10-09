Nigeria’s new airline, ValueJet begins commercial operations

Nigeria’s newest domestic airline is set to begin commercial operations this month. This was announced during the official launch of the airline at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos this week.

The event which featured notable personalities, agencies, travel agents within the aviation sector, provided the promoters of the airline an opportunity to showcase the brand and its service offering to the Nigerian public.

The airline which was founded in July 2018 is offering a new and flexible air fare pricing scheme to make flying more affordable and accessible for every air traveler in the Nigerian domestic air travel market, while offering passengers free trips on their first flights.

According to the Chairman, ValueJet, Adekunle Soname, the company’s business model is poised towards ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable flights through competitive pricing. “Our mission is to reinvent air travel with our unique value proposition of safety, comfort, convenience, experience, and high value for money. We are pleased to be able to make air travel more affordable to everyone, underlined by our payoff line, Wings for Everyone.”

Soname added that customers who book round trips between 4th and 9th of October have their first flight on ValueJet. However, this offer is only valid for flights between the 10th of October and 9th of November. At the moment, the airline operates to and from, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Asaba airports.

“ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers”, said Managing Director, ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi.

“Customers can reach us through accredited IATA agents nationwide, our various outlets and digital touchpoints from the comfort of their homes, offices 24 hours a day”, said Captain Majekodunmi.

Recently, the airline announced taken delivery of three CRJ900 jets, 5N-BXS, 5N-BXT and 5N-BXR, and that it had concluded all required demo flights and have received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), authorising the airline to carry out specified commercial air transport operations in Nigeria.

ValueJet’s flight packages include ValueLite, ValuePremium & their ancillary service ValueXtra.

The frequent flyer programme named ValueFlyer is aimed at rewarding frequent flyers with points as they fly. For every sign up on VALUEFLYER, customers earn 1000 points

