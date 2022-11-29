Business

Nigeria’s NGEP’ll require heavy petrol taxation – World Bank

The World Bank has said that Nigeria’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) will require heavy petrol taxation.

The World Bank in its Nigeria Public Finance Review report released recently opined that substituting compressed natural gas (CNG) for petrol in Nigeria would take a long time and would also require heavy taxation of petrol for financial sustainability.

The World Bank report stated that the available distribution infrastructure for CNG in the near term was such that the conversion would substitute less than 10 per cent of the petrol currently being con- Nigeria’s NGEP’ll require heavy petrol taxation – World Bank sumed in Nigeria.

The NGEP proposal is to subsidise the entire costs of the first one million conversions, thereby replacing one subsidy with another. Conversions may not be entirely free for the first million vehicle owners because vehicles will have to be inspected and possibly repaired before conversion to protect the technical integrity of vehicle conversion.

The Nigerian government, in 2020, introduced the NGEP. It has three goals: to convert up to one million vehicles in the country from petrol to compressed natural gas, to use natural gas for industries, and to use liquefied petroleum gas for clean cooking.

According to the report the high taxes are needed because CNG vehicles are more expensive than petrol or diesel vehicles, and vehicle owners must be able to recover the cost of the vehicle conversion or the higher purchase price of an equivalent CNG vehicle through lower fuel prices. The report said: “The international experience points to several potential problems with this proposal. First, the process of converting one million vehicles will likely take years.

 

“Second, the location of gas pipelines in the south raises regional challenges, as the northern states would have to rely on liquified natural gas transported by truck, which adds substantially to the cost of supply. “Third, in all successful CNG conversion programs elsewhere in the world, CNG has displaced fuels that are heavily taxed, and yet in Nigeria, there is no immediate plan to start taxing petrol heavily.”

 

