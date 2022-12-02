Nigeria’s not broke, not planning debt restructuring –FG

In spite of the numerous economic challenges confronting Nigeria and the attendant hardship on citizens, the Federal Government has given a clean bill of health to the economy, saying Nigeria is not broke, but has continued to generate revenue on a monthly basis and with a significant increase in revenues accruing from the non-oil sector.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who made the declaration at the 6th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series held in Abuja, said that not only has the government been distributing these revenues to the three tiers of government through the monthly Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings, it publishes how much is distributed on a monthly basis to the various tiers of government in line with the tradition of transparency.

The explanations came against the backdrop of insinuations in some quarters that the nation was broke and was at the verge of bankruptcy and may be planning to restructure her debt portfolio or seek outright cancellation of the debts accumulated over the past few years. But in a presentation made at the briefing session, Ahmed said that Nigeria had witnessed a significant increase in non-oil revenue, while oil revenue has been underperforming due to acts of criminality and economic sabotage which saw daily crude oil production and export crashing.

“Recently, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reported that (sabotage) has been curtailed and we are already beginning to see a pick-up in the production volumes which means that more revenue has started coming to the Federation Account. But it is not enough to cover all we need. “But again, I say we do have a revenue problem despite the increase in revenue because our performance of eight per cent of GDP, the revenue out turn is not enough. We have a population of 200 million people. We have a lot of demand on both states and the federal government to provide service,” she said.

The minister explained that though the revenue challenge had given rise to borrowings in the annual budgets, these borrowings have been practical and sustainable, as they are guarded by debt management strategies. According to her, the Debt Management Board, which is chaired by the Vice President, and has the Ministers of Justice, Finance, other ministers as well as the Debt Management Office (DMO) as members, monitors borrowings made by the country. “Our debt management is being followed religiously. Our debt is sustainable at 33 percent to GDP. We are still the lowest among our contemporaries. We don’t have to restructure because we have a debt strategy that could be followed closely. We provide in our budget provision for debt service. It is taken as a first line charge so we have not defaulted on any loan external and local. We have projections in reaching out loans in the short and medium terms. This is the medium plan and very frequently it is revised. So we are comfortable in terms of our ability to pay our debts. We have no fears about that happening. So we are not going for any debt relief and we are not going for any debt restructuring,” she said. The minister said the current administration has been exploring avenues to enhance the business environment so that small scale enterprises could be in a good position to create jobs and contribute more to the GDP of the country.

