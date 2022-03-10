News Top Stories

Nigeria’s not yet a nation, says Obasanjo

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

FormerPresident, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria is nation-building, noting that Nigeria is only a country yet to attain nationhood. Speaking at the Prize/ Award presentation to the winners of the 2021 schools debatecompetitioninUmuahia, the Abia State capital,Chief Obasanjo, said: “One of the things we need in this country is nation building. We have a country not a nation. And you cannot have that except you build equity, equality, fairness and justice, where everyone will be free to realize their full potential.”

TheformerPresidentsaid security and education (the topic of the school debate) were essential tools of developmentof anynation, adding thatanynationthatneglected any would pay dearly for it. According to him, national security guarantees personal security, adding that personal, food, job securities, etc. were directly linked to nationalsecurity.

Healsosaid every family and State in Nigerianeedsecurityjustasthe country needed it. To the student winners of the debate, he said: “One of the things you need to cultivateinlifeiscommunication. You cannot go far if you can’t communicate.

If you have a good idea it cannot be useful without communication.” Chief Obasanjo later presented prizes to the winners, Immaculate International School, Standard International Secondary School and Ndume Otuka Secondary School, who won the first, second and third prizes respectively. Earlier, the president of Vision Africa Radio, the organisers of the competition in collaboration with the state’s Ministryof Education, BishopSundayOnuoha, said theschools’debatehadgrown over the years to become a state event in which students of secondary schools were givenopportunitytocompete for prizes as a motivation to greateracademicattainment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Again, more A’Ibom Govt House staff test positive

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Staff of the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo, are now living in palpable fear following the growing spread of the deadly coronavirus in their offices.     Findings revealed that no fewer than 35 positive cases were recorded within just two days at the government house, further heightening concern among domestic workers, protocol, security […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement restates commitment to closing supply gap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Okpella cement factory nears completion   Following the surge in demand for cement products in the country, Dangote Cement Plc has restated commitment in meeting the supply gap in order to ensure the availability of cement products in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond.   Speaking to the media yesterday in Lagos, […]
News

JUST IN: Russian opposition politician, Navalny, put on Germany-bound plane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny has been put on a plane set to take him to Germany, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter on Saturday. Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny, who is in a coma after drinking what his allies believe was poisoned tea, was meant to be airlifted to Germany to receive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica