News Top Stories

Nigeria’s oil export, sale hit $4.60bn in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)
  • NNPC posts $378.42m June revenue

 

  • Chevron, NUPENG parley over 175 sacked workers

 

Crude oil export and sale by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hit $4.60 billion in one year.

 

 

The corporation, which  confirmed this in its Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) for the month June released yesterday, also announced a total crude oil and gas ex  receipt of $378.42 million in June 2020.

 

This is against $133.16 million it posted in May 2020, signalling a marked improvement in revenue earnings apparently following the ease of the COVID- 19 global lockdown and subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in international  market.

 

The NNPC, in a release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings  of $230.65 million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97 million and $71.80 million, respectively.

 

The release explained that details of the earnings were contained in the June 2020 Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) of NNPC, which, it noted, was the 59th edition in the series.

 

The report put total crude oil and gas export receipts for the period June 2019 to June 2020, at $4.60 billion. In the downstream sector, the NNPC monthly report said in order to ensure continuous supply and effective distribution of petroleum products across the country in June 2020, 1.34 billion litres of white products were distributed and sold by NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), saying the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67 million litres of white products sold and distributed in May 2020, which again was an apparent reflection of the gradual ease of the lockdown in the country and picking up of business activities.

 

A breakdown of the June 2020 figures indicated that over 1.3 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 1.65 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were sold and distributed during the period.

 

White products’ sale for the period June 2019 to June 2020, the report disclosed, stood at over 19.104 billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9 billion litres or 99.36 per cent. In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of N134.22 billion of white products by PPMC in June 2020, compared to N92.58 billion sales in May, 2020.

 

Total revenue recorded from the sales of white products for the period June 2019 to June 2020 stood at over N2.267 trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N2.247 trillion.

 

During the month under review, 33 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 11 per cent decrease from the 37 points recorded in May 2020. Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33 per cent, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri- River Niger recorded 27 per cent of the breaks each; other locations made up for the remaining 13 per cent.

 

The report explained that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the corporation would continuously strive to rein in on the incidences of pipeline breaches across the country.

 

In the gas sector, out of the 232.03 billion cubic feet of gas (BCF) supplied in June 2020, 148.66BCF of gas was commercialised; consisting of 34.64BCF and 114.01BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.

 

This, the report explains, translates to a total supply of 1,154.78million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,800.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying 64.07 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised, while the balance of 35.93 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

 

The NNPC report stated that gas flare rate for June 2020 stood at 6.11 per cent, representing 472.94mmscfd, compared with average gas flare rate of 7.84 per cent, equivalent of 611.73mmscfd for the period June 2019 to June 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram / Banditry: Nigerians urged to intensify prayers for military hierarchy, troops to defeat killers across the country

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has tasked Nigerians to intensify prayers for the Service Chiefs and troops to defeat remnants of terrorists, bandits and all other criminal elements and their sponsors in the country.  In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Tuesday, the inter-faith group said Nigerians must unite in prayer at […]
News

3,000 delegates vote today in Ondo APC’s shadow poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Over 3,000 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will throng the Akure, the Ondo State capital to pick the party’s flagbearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 11 aspirants are jostling for the APC’s ticket to contest the governorship election already billed for 10th October, 2020.   […]
News

Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price. The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska. The South West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: