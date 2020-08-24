Nigeria’s oil export, sale hit $4.60bn in one year

NNPC posts $378.42m June revenue

Crude oil export and sale by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hit $4.60 billion in one year.

The corporation, which confirmed this in its Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) for the month June released yesterday, also announced a total crude oil and gas ex receipt of $378.42 million in June 2020.

This is against $133.16 million it posted in May 2020, signalling a marked improvement in revenue earnings apparently following the ease of the COVID- 19 global lockdown and subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in international market.

The NNPC, in a release by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65 million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97 million and $71.80 million, respectively.

The release explained that details of the earnings were contained in the June 2020 Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) of NNPC, which, it noted, was the 59th edition in the series.

The report put total crude oil and gas export receipts for the period June 2019 to June 2020, at $4.60 billion. In the downstream sector, the NNPC monthly report said in order to ensure continuous supply and effective distribution of petroleum products across the country in June 2020, 1.34 billion litres of white products were distributed and sold by NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), saying the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67 million litres of white products sold and distributed in May 2020, which again was an apparent reflection of the gradual ease of the lockdown in the country and picking up of business activities.

A breakdown of the June 2020 figures indicated that over 1.3 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 1.65 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were sold and distributed during the period.

White products’ sale for the period June 2019 to June 2020, the report disclosed, stood at over 19.104 billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9 billion litres or 99.36 per cent. In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of N134.22 billion of white products by PPMC in June 2020, compared to N92.58 billion sales in May, 2020.

Total revenue recorded from the sales of white products for the period June 2019 to June 2020 stood at over N2.267 trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N2.247 trillion.

During the month under review, 33 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 11 per cent decrease from the 37 points recorded in May 2020. Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33 per cent, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri- River Niger recorded 27 per cent of the breaks each; other locations made up for the remaining 13 per cent.

The report explained that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the corporation would continuously strive to rein in on the incidences of pipeline breaches across the country.

In the gas sector, out of the 232.03 billion cubic feet of gas (BCF) supplied in June 2020, 148.66BCF of gas was commercialised; consisting of 34.64BCF and 114.01BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.

This, the report explains, translates to a total supply of 1,154.78million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,800.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying 64.07 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised, while the balance of 35.93 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

The NNPC report stated that gas flare rate for June 2020 stood at 6.11 per cent, representing 472.94mmscfd, compared with average gas flare rate of 7.84 per cent, equivalent of 611.73mmscfd for the period June 2019 to June 2020.

