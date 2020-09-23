Nigeria’s oil industry suffers foreign investors’ apathy – Kyari

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has declared that the country’s oil industry is suffering serious apathy from foreign investors who have starved it of the muchneeded funding.

The absence of a stable fiscal environment, the NNPC boss said, is inhibiting the growth of the Nigerian petroleum industry, especially the upstream sector.

Kyari, who stated this while playing host to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) who were on an oversight visit to the Corporation recently, said international investors were losing confidence in the nation’s oil and gas industry and tasked the lawmakers to act fast and arrest the situation.

“We need to act quickly to move from this unstable situation to a very stable one and the only way is for us to get the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to work so that countries and investors can work with us,” the GMD stated, according to a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

Kyari said that foreign capital was needed in the upstream sector and that the only way to attract it was to have stable laws and a friendly business environment that could guarantee cost recovery and a decent return on investment for investors. He disclosed that the uncertainty in the sector created by the long delay in the passage of the PIB has led to a number of divestments from the country in the recent past.

The GMD also stated that the drive by the management of NNPC to entrench the culture of transparency in the corporation has improved its business fortunes and creditworthiness as lenders are now willing to grant credit to it. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Musa Sarki Adar, expressed the readiness of his committee to provide the necessary support for the corporation to discharge its duties without hindrance. He acknowledged the

Like this: Like Loading...