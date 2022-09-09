Nigeria’s oil output drops to record low of 972,394

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for August 2022 stated that oil output averaged 972,394 barrels per day (bpd) for the month, hitting an alltime low. The report stated that the drop was more than 10 per cent compared to July 2022 production at 1.08 million barrels a day and lower than the 1.8 million bpd production quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to the report, with condensate, production averaged 1.18 million barrels a per day for the month. Nigeria has consistently beenrecordinglowoil output as against its OPEC quota. The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June.

