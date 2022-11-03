Nigeria’s oil output fell by 706,000bpd in October

Nigeria’s crude oil output in October 2022 fell by 706,000 barrels per day, according to a survey by Reuters published yesterday. The country’s production quota for October by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was 1.826mbpd but the country supplied 1.120mbpd, according to the survey. It has supplied 1.150mbpd in September, according to the report. The survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian crude output includes the Agbami and Egina streams and excludes Akpo condensate. Iraq’s production fell by 101,000 as it supplied 4.550mbpd as against its output target of 4.651mbpd. Angola produced 1.060mbpd as against its quota of 1.525m representing a decrease of 465,000 bpd.
