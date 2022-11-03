News

Nigeria’s oil output fell by 706,000bpd in October

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria’s crude oil output in October 2022 fell by 706,000 barrels per day, according to a survey by Reuters published yesterday. The country’s production quota for October by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was 1.826mbpd but the country supplied 1.120mbpd, according to the survey. It has supplied 1.150mbpd in September, according to the report. The survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone. Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian crude output includes the Agbami and Egina streams and excludes Akpo condensate. Iraq’s production fell by 101,000 as it supplied 4.550mbpd as against its output target of 4.651mbpd. Angola produced 1.060mbpd as against its quota of 1.525m representing a decrease of 465,000 bpd.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NYSC to provide COVID -19 vaccines in camp soon, says DG

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson

The Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday said that COVID-19 vaccines would soon be made available to corps members in orientation camps while urging them to present themselves for vaccination. He also advised the corps members to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols of COVID-19 and also […]
News Top Stories

Six months after: Security operatives yet to recapture 1, 691 escaped Edo inmates

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…1,161 Oko, 530 Benin prisoners still at large   Indications emerged over the weekend that, six months after at least 1, 826 inmates escaped from the Benin and Oko Medium Security Custodial Centres in Edo State, only 135 of them have been recaptured by security operatives in different parts of the country.   New Telegraph […]
News Top Stories

Study: Too much sleep results in cognitive decline

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) have found that getting too much sleep can result in a person experiencing the same cognitive decline as someone getting too little sleep. For their study, the team from Washington University School of Medicine, aimed to understand just how much sleep was linked to cognitive decline over time, studied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica