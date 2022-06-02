News

Nigeria’s oil production increased by 70,000 bpd – Survey

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria’s crude oil production levels in May rose by 70,000 barrels per day and averaged 1.42 million bpd. This was contained in the Reuters Crude Oil production survey based on Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and information provided by sources at oil companies, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and consultants.

The 1.42million bpd figure is 70,000bpd higher than the average crude oil production in April, which stood at 1.35mbpd. The report stated that the increase in the OPEC oil output in May exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since February. According to the report, this was caused by a higher Saudi and Iraqi supply combined with a partial recovery in outage- hit Nigeria.

Reuters said: “The 10 members of OPEC bound by the deal pumped 24.73mbpd in May, up 280,000bpd from April and above the 274,000bpd increase called for by the accord. “The biggest rise in May of 100,000bpd came from Saudi Arabia. The second-largest of 70,000bpd came from Nigeria, which loading schedules indicate boosted exports in May, even though key crude stream Bonny Light remains under force majeure.” The report explained that Kuwait and Iraq provided smaller increases of 40,000bpd and 30,000bpd respectively, while the United Arab Emirates added 20,000bpd.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos issues flood alert for Ajegunle, Ijora, Makoko residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the intense rainfall prediction and the possible release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority, the Lagos State government has warned residents of flood-prone areas to temporarily vacate their homes and offices to avert destruction of life and property. The government appealed to residents and those working in low-lying […]
News

UNILORIN pride to Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for sustaining the glowing reputation of the institution as the most sought after University in the last eight years. Buhari, who gave the commendation on Saturday at the 2021 Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin, opined that “this […]
News

Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has invited presidential aspirants across political parties to break Saturday’s Ramadan fast (Iftar) together at the Presidential Villa. The invitation to the dinner specifically asked the intending attendees not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry passes. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica