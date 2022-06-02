Nigeria’s oil production increased by 70,000 bpd – Survey

Nigeria’s crude oil production levels in May rose by 70,000 barrels per day and averaged 1.42 million bpd. This was contained in the Reuters Crude Oil production survey based on Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and information provided by sources at oil companies, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and consultants.

The 1.42million bpd figure is 70,000bpd higher than the average crude oil production in April, which stood at 1.35mbpd. The report stated that the increase in the OPEC oil output in May exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since February. According to the report, this was caused by a higher Saudi and Iraqi supply combined with a partial recovery in outage- hit Nigeria.

Reuters said: “The 10 members of OPEC bound by the deal pumped 24.73mbpd in May, up 280,000bpd from April and above the 274,000bpd increase called for by the accord. “The biggest rise in May of 100,000bpd came from Saudi Arabia. The second-largest of 70,000bpd came from Nigeria, which loading schedules indicate boosted exports in May, even though key crude stream Bonny Light remains under force majeure.” The report explained that Kuwait and Iraq provided smaller increases of 40,000bpd and 30,000bpd respectively, while the United Arab Emirates added 20,000bpd.

