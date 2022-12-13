Nigeria’s oil production rises to 1.59million bpd – NNPC

Nigeria’s oil production as of December 6, rose to 1.59 million barrels per day, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer at the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, has said. Speaking at the 11th Practical Nigerian Content forum in Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State, he stated that Nigeria’s oil production output increased amid the oil theft crisis due to government intervention. He promised that the government was addressing oil theft using three strategies: detect, deter, and respond appropriately. Wunti said: “As of today, oil production is at 1.59 million barrels per day. “We have security agencies in which the Navy, the police, and everyone within that space were involved. The second is the regulators’ angle. At this stage, all regulators are made to fully be part of the efforts. “The third is the operators’ angle. And, of course, all operators were involved. The fourth angle is the community angle in which allmimpacted communities have to be brought under the umbrella of a structured arrangement in the collective effort against crude oil theft.” Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, who also spoke at the event, has said that the oil and gas sector in Nigeria was now dominated by Nigerian professionals. He stated that manpower in the oil and gas industry reached 81 per cent Nigerian content as of November 2022, while project management was 80 per cent.

