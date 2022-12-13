Nigeria’s oil production rises to 1.59million bpd – NNPC

Nigeria’s oil production as of December 6, rose to 1.59 million barrels per day, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer at the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, has said. Speaking at the 11th Practical Nigerian Content forum in Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State, he stated that Nigeria’s oil production output increased amid the oil theft crisis due to government intervention. He promised that the government was addressing oil theft using three strategies: detect, deter, and respond appropriately. Wunti said: “As of today, oil production is at 1.59 million barrels per day. “We have security agencies in which the Navy, the police, and everyone within that space were involved. The second is the regulators’ angle. At this stage, all regulators are made to fully be part of the efforts. “The third is the operators’ angle. And, of course, all operators were involved. The fourth angle is the community angle in which allmimpacted communities have to be brought under the umbrella of a structured arrangement in the collective effort against crude oil theft.” Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, who also spoke at the event, has said that the oil and gas sector in Nigeria was now dominated by Nigerian professionals. He stated that manpower in the oil and gas industry reached 81 per cent Nigerian content as of November 2022, while project management was 80 per cent.
Related Articles
NIN-SIM integration: Addressing subscribers’ concerns
Last week’s directive to telecoms operators to ensure that all their subscribers link the National Identity Number to their SIM or be blocked after two weeks has thrown Nigerians into a frenzy. Although government has extended its initial deadline of December 30, 2020 by six weeks, stakeholders have called on government to review the directive. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Iraq won’t seek exemption from OPEC+ deal’
Iraq will not ask OPEC for exemption from a pact aimed at reducing output, and oil prices are expected to reach about $50 at the beginning of 2021, the al-Sabah state cited the oil minister as saying in a report on Sunday. The minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said the commitment of members to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No dividend for shareholders of Royal Exchange Plc as shareholders’ equity shrinks 8%
Shareholders of Nigeria’s foremost insurance group, Royal Exchange Plc, will not get a dividend on their investment in the financial year ended December 31, 2020 due to a poor financial performance it recorded for two consecutive years. Shareholders were also denied return on investment in the 2019 financial year as a result of a N1. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)