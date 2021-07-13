Nigeria’s oil revenue hits N1.41trn

…as over recovery surges by N400bn

Nigeria raked in N1.41 trillion from oil sector as against its projected N1.01trillion in 2020. The Federal Government, a report by BudgIT, which showed this added, made N1.26 trillion from non-oil revenue sources as against the projected N1.62 trillion for the year.

According to the report, the Federal Government claimed that it made no revenue from stamp duties, domestic recoveries, assets and fines, even though it had a projected N437 billion revenue from them.

The government’s total expenditure, BudgIT added, was N10.01trillion, which represented a 93 per cent performance when compared with the Federal Government’s N10.8trillion budget for 2020.

The analysis also showed that the Federal Government disbursed only N359 billion of N536 billion on pensions in 2020,while cost of servicing debt was N3.34 trillion of total revenue.

The Federal Government, the report said, spent only N1.60 trillion on capital expenditure as against its N2.69 trillion budget. It added N428.03 billion was disbursed for statutory transfers in 2020. No breakdown was presented by the Federal Government, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained why some completed private refineries are yet to commence production.

Mr. Mustapha Yakubu, NNPC Cheif Operating Officer (COO), Refineries, spoke as a panelist at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja. He said the investors were yet to conclude arrangement with the corporation on the procurement of feedstock for the refineries.

He disclosed that crude oil was sold in foreign currency but that to the volatility of foreign exchange, NNPC had arranged to sell crude to private refineries in local currency (naira).

“Today they have a challenge. Some of them constructed refineries today they cannot start because we are discussing how to allocate crude to them.

“We are asking them to pay in foreign exchange. You know what is happening to foreign exchange today: volatility. So, we have to find a common ground so there is a discussion in that regard to allow them pay in local currency,” he said.

He noted that NNPC was collaborating with the private investors in order to encourage them, adding that the partnership has become necessary because it is possible for the investors to build refineries without have feedstock: crude or condensate to refine.

“Whatever they do, they have to work within certain regulations. Refineries are not bakeries. I can go to Wuse market and buy flours. But for those refineries you need feedstock whether crude or condensate.

“This crude belongs to government so there is need for collaboration. We need to support them. Because you can build refinery and there is no crude. What happens? The partners will be running after them.

“Government needs to make money from this crude oil. A lot of sectors need money.

The health sector needs money. There should be that assurance if I give you crude you have to pay for it and you need to also deliver the balance. “The investors that are building refineries today we have to collaborate that is they way we can encourage them,” stated Yakubu.

