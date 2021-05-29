Nigeria’s Olympic hopeful, Uche Eke, on Glo-powered African Voices

This weekend’s edition of African Voices on CNN International will feature the exciting story of Uche Eke, who aspires to be the first athlete to represent Nigeria in gymnastics at the Olympic games. The 23-year old studied Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan in the United States of America, and is working hard to achieve his Olympic dream.

He won Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal on pommel horse and a bronze medal on parallel bars at the 2019 All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco. Eke loves gymnastics because he believes it helps build the character, attitude and habits that can positively influence the future of youths and hopes more will take to the sport. Another guest that will be on the programme is Uganda’s serial world record holder in athletics, Joshua Cheptegei. 24-yearold Cheptegei founded the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation through which kids are introduced to athletics early in life even before they turn 16. He is an employee of the Uganda National Police, and won the world championship in the 10,000 meters race in 2019.

He also set a record as the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters world records concurrently, both set in 2020. He went on to set another world record for the 15 km road race, becoming the cross country world champion in 2019. In the same year, he also set another record in the 10 km road race in Valencia, Spain. The programme comes up CNN, (DSTV channel 401) at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday with repeats at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Sunday and at 4 a.m. on Monday. There are also two 15-minute parts on Tuesday at 6.45 p.m. and on Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...