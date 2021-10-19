Nigeria’s outsourcing space grows by $2m investment

Nigeria’s Eden Life has invested a total of $2 million in its core project to see chief executive officers and other busy individuals get some of their services conveniently outsourced.

In a report last week, it announced that it had completed a $1.4 million seed round, led by UK-based LocalGlobe, along with participation from Samurai Incubate, Future Africa, Village Global, Rising Tide Africa and Enza Capital.

This brings the home services app for scheduling food, laundry, and cleaning services total investment to date to $2 million following pre-seed backing from all of Andela’s original co-founders, and additional accelerator support over the last 18 months.

According to the report, the new capital raised will be deployed to build out Eden Life’s in-house technology and develop its own world-class kitchens and operations hubs, as it builds a new tech-based platform to improve and grow Africa’s service industry.

Launched in 2019 by three former Andelans and dubbed “the concierge of comfort,” Eden Life was developed for busy Lagos professionals who are often time-poor due to long working hours and struggle to source and coordinate dependable, efficient and trustworthy home services providers.

The app, available on Google Play and the App Store, offers users a subscription service that delivers high quality chef-cooked meals, laundry service and home cleaning as well as tracking progress on all their services. Users can subscribe to one or more of the services and set the frequency they want the services delivered.

Currently, the average Eden Life user uses two services five times per week with first time users typically starting off with food delivery, before picking up additional services. Targeted at executives, remote workers, creatives, and tech engineers and developers, Eden Life is removing the barriers to finding reliable household services in the city and in doing so has quickly picked up 600+ customers and is growing a loyal following with a 92 per cent monthly retention rate and over 70 per cent of new users coming via referrals.

Eden Life’s proprietary technology platform allows its users to continually give feedback on all aspects of service, using data to compile preferences and offer suggestions based on user feedback. The app also includes delivery time tracking, payments and billing, and user notifications, and the chores are then overseen by “Gardeners” – the human side of Eden Life – trained professionals who work with Eden Life service providers and end users to ensure a seamless service. The app’s robust architecture has enabled Eden Life to deliver more than 60,000 services since launching.

“For many of our users, if they’re cooking or running errands, they’re not being productive; they don’t want distractions from their work, which is where Eden Life comes in,” said Nadayar Enegesi, Co-Founder at Eden Life and Co-founder at Andela.

“We understand this scenario all too well. We are those people – so we basically designed a product with us in mind and realised that collectively, we are a pretty large market in Nigeria and have subsequently scaled Eden with other professionals from all walks of life who need simple tasks done with no fuss.

“While we can’t create more time physically, we are offering access to

platform that delivers a seamless mix of household services, so that busy professionals can focus on their work and leisure. We’re excited to scale our platform to offer so much more, and continue to offer some of the highest quality services underpinned by world-class technology and a highly trained team of professionals,” he added.

A vertical integration strategy, fuelled by the seed funding, will ensure Eden can own and manage its entire supply chain and deliver its services without the need for third party providers by having a physical footprint where chefs prepare meals, laundry can be processed quickly and cleaners receive training to provide a high quality service.

Having launched with three core services – those most fundamental to making the home a sanctuary – Eden Life will be rolling out many more over the coming months to make the app a one-stop tool to manage household chores and personal life.

“We fell in love with Eden Life’s vision for the future of home services in Africa. A true customer obsession sits at the heart of everything they are building – this is already visible in customer retention and other key metrics,” said Remus Brett, General Partner at LocalGlobe.

“As investors, we are always attracted to first-mover companies that launch products in untapped markets. The combination of this advantage with a core team who has proven experience building African tech to unrivalled levels sets Eden Life on an exciting path of growth,” he said.

As the fastest urbanising continent in the world, Africa is projected to have 100 cities with a population of over one million people by 2025. Africa also has the fastest growing middle class with rapidly increasing spending power, thanks in part to the growing tech sector.

With more people working long hours, Eden wants to revolutionise the home services market by making life easier for the chronically time-poor tech-native professionals and executives, allowing them to channel their time into more productive activities as well as affording them more quality leisure time.

