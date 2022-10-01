Nigeria’s perennial challenges are surmountable -Akeredolu

Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has called for concerted efforts to address the myriad of challenges confronting the nation. According to Akeredolu, the country is in dire need of power devolution that will sustain the regions, reduce agitations and tackle the country’s challenges holistically.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, who congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd Independence anni-versary, urged the people to reinforce their hope in the country and embrace peace. Akeredolu also called on the people to be deliberate in making the right choice in the 2023 general election. “This occasion affords us yet another opportunity to reflect deeply on the current challenges confronting our nation and offer candid suggestions which will assist in addressing them. “No doubt, our country is going through difficult times. It is time for us to rethink this pseudo federalism and heed the calls by sub-nationals to restructure the polity in a way that will engender progress and development.

