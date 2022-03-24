Nigeria’s perennial ‘war’ of zoning

This war of ‘zoning’ is getting on the nerves of Nigerians. This is a generalisation but the reality of it and effect on the polity is so pervasive that it threatens the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria every electoral season. What is zoning and why is it a problem to Nigeria and Nigerians? Zoning is a political artifice developed by Nigerian politicians to share political offices both at the party level and at the governmental sphere.

It was first officially, even if informally instituted by the National Party of Nigeria on whose platform President Shehu Shagari contested and won the 1979 presidential election and became the first executive president under the 1979 presidential constitution copied from the United States of America. Smarting from the socio-economic and political debris of the Biafra War that wrecked Nigeria and nearly destroyed the country, the politicians were then mindful of the consequences of ‘repeating the errors of Post-Independence politics of its winner-takes-all mentality.

So, they tried to design this political artifice to give every section of Nigeria a sense of belonging and accommodation in the scheme of social desiderata. And so, the NPN designed the zoning formula whereby the President came from the Northwest, the Vice President from Southeast, the National Party Chairman from the Southwest, the President of the Senate from the South south, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives from the Southeast, the leader of the National Assembly from the North central while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation came from the Northeast Nigeria.

On the basis of this zoning formula, politicians in the National Party of Nigeria believed that it was turn-by-turn and that the offices as enumerated above will rotate among the zones every electoral season. We note that NPN was largely a new party not rooted in the political traditions of the past as there was no father-figure like Sir Ahmadu Bello or Tafawa Balewa to discharge such office or position quite unlike the Peoples Revolutionary Party (PRP) with Aminu Kano as its undisputable leader, the Unity Party of Nigeria with Obafemi Awolowo as the undisputable leader and Nnamdi Azikiwe as the unchallengeable leader.

Not having such a father-figure (in modern post-1999 political culture termed ‘godfather’) the NPN was forced to invent a scheme that will appeal to every section of Nigeria and make it a truly national political party in name and character. And so, it devised the zoning formula that sought to enthrone zoning of political offices to every section to obviate the fear of domination and marginalisation.

This scheme was a masterstroke to the then ruling culture of godfatherismdriven political tradition of one leader determining the fate of every other person from his ‘throne’ of grace as was the case with political patronage and political participations in UPN, NPP, GNPP and PRP whose organisational format was more of corporate sole, a feudal concept antithetical to democracy. However, the zoning scheme devised by NPN was only in form not in substance as the party apparatchik read interpretations to it at the appointed time when it was supposed to be implemented. In 1983, Shagari desired a second term which caused an argument as to whether the incumbent president should be granted a second term or the office be zoned to the south.

Many Southern politicians such as MKO Abiola from Southwest Nigeria who had invested their time and resources in the belief that President Shagari shall do only one term in office got their political arsenals ready, kick-started the political machinery and revved up the engine preparatory to challenging President Shehu Shagari for the office of President but the NPN hawks resented Abiola’s effrontery and dismissed his aspiration with the eternal quip: the presidency of Nigeria is neither for sale nor for the highest bidder. Of course, Chief MKO Abiola got his fingers not only severely scalded but immortally burnt and he, apart from the redeeming features of June 12 never recovered from that episode politically. President Shagari went for a second term and won in what politicians loved to call ‘landslide’ victory over NPP, UPN, PRP, GNPP and NAP and formed a government.

A combination of factors led to his ouster in a coup masterminded by General Muhammadu Buhari who overthrew him and formed a military government in 1983, the military remained in power until the fiasco of June 12 when MKO Abiola was rail-roaded nearly to the presidency by a consortium of factors beyond his control. But it was aborted, June 12 opened a can of political worms and opened the political eyes of Nigerians to the fact that there is a group who now appropriate the Nigerian state and dictates that they can or cannot rule Nigeria.

The crisis generated by June 12 persisted until it consumed MKO Abiola and his antagonist, General Sani Abacha and was threatening to consume Nigeria when the armed forces installed General Abdulsalam Abubakar whose mandate was to placate the Yoruba by all means possible including ‘dashing’ them the presidency of Nigeria. And this plan was realised when General Olusegun Obasanjo was made the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) in 1999 Transition Programme and won the presidential election and thus was installed President.

His vice president was taken from the Northeast while the national party chairman was zoned to North central, Senate President to the Southeast, and several other positions were zoned to other sections of Nigeria. It was during the 2003 election season when President Obasanjo was due for second term that the zoning ‘wahala’ ensued again as many party bosses wanted President Obasanjo to do only one term and hand over to a Northerner. Some even claimed that the North gave President Obasanjo the presidency on his agreement with the Northern kingmakers to do only one term and transfer back power to the North but he denied that assertion. From then on, the PDP bosses wanted a scheme that would assure rotation of offices among the zones which had been informally adopted as North and South.

In 2007, zoning was denied by many southern politicians while the North insisted it was an article of faith for PDP. At the end, after the 3rd Term debacle, President Obasanjo transferred power to Governor Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to become president in 2007 and ruled until 2010 when ill-health consumed him.

His deputy, Goodluck Jonathan succeeded him. Many northern politicians wanted Jonathan not to run in 2011 to allow the North complete Yar’Adua term but the South insisted on Jonathan’s right to contest and he contested and won in 2011 but it was a violently contested election.

Jonathan was in government but not in power as he continually looked over his shoulders for political detractors that had encircled him having warned him that if he succeeded in upturning the zoning formula against the North that they will make Nigeria “ungovernable” and true to the threat these political forces made Nigeria ungovernable from 2010 to 2015 when he was forced out on the outcome of the presidential election which he lost. The zoning controversy remains so because Nigeria is not a democracy founded on rule of law and positive electoral culture: Nigeria elections are an exercise in banditry and roguery.

The parameters are not certain for the elections are more of a game of numbers rather than electoral votes genuinely ascertained and verifiable. It is he who counts the votes that determines who wins. Nothing is clear. It is the uncertainty of Nigeria’s electoral culture that makes the issue of zoning a major staple of Nigeria’s electoral culture a recurring decimal as he who controls the electoral infrastructure determines the victors in any elections as have been shown in all post 1999 electoral exercises.

