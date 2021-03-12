Sports

Nigeria’s Pinnick gains walk over into FIFA Council

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick may have secured a seat in the FIFA Council following spate of withdrawals from the race by contestants.
First to withdraw was Lamine Bajo of Gambia. Sports Village Square gathered that upon his action, possible voters for Bajo were targeted by allies of Pinnick.
Initially, there were six eyeing two slots meant for the English speaking countries. One of the contestants is the incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi.
The race became smoother when Mwendwa of Kenya, Wallace Karia of Tanzania  and Andrew Kamanga of Zambia also withdrew to leave only Pinnick and Nyamilandu in the race which is expected to produce two winners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Man United, Inter hit quarter finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United came from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate. Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, collecting Juan Mata’s precise through ball before finishing off his 23rd goal of the season from […]
Sports

JUST IN: CAF cancels U17 Nations Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  The  CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations due to kick-off this Saturday in Morocco has been cancelled. The cancellation is announced through the official CAF twitter handle. No reason has been given. But the tweet indicates that CAF will give the details soon. The draw for the tournament was scheduled to be conducted on […]
Sports

World Athletics confirm Lagos Marathon February 13 date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

World Athletics has confirmed the February 13 date of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with the race announced as the second race for 2021. In a release by the body, the country’s Silver Label Race will come up on February 13 with 3,000 runners competing for the top prize of $50,000. WA revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica