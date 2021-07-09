Nigeria’s polio-free status not under threat, says NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that there was no isolated case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) anywhere in the country and as such Nigeria’s certification and status as WPV free was not under threat. Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the disease outbreak across seven states – Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara – was Acute Flaccid Paralysis. Shuaib gave assurances that the agency and partners would continue to conduct surveillance and vaccination campaigns in order to prevent and contain any possible importation of the Wild Polio Virus into the country.

He said: “Nigeria and the African region were certified WPV-free on August 25, 2020 and therefore, the polio-free status of the country is not in any way under threat. “The attention of NPHCDA has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media, claiming that there is an outbreak of a new polio variant in some states.

“This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, no case of WPV has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016. “What is being misconstrued for an outbreak of WPV is the detection, through our robust disease surveillance system of 22 cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis, spread across seven states. “These non-wild polio viruses originated as a result of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses. These viruses are not as virulent as WPV and are also being reported in other countries.”

Like this: Like Loading...