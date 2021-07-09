News

Nigeria’s polio-free status not under threat, says NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that there was no isolated case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) anywhere in the country and as such Nigeria’s certification and status as WPV free was not under threat. Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the disease outbreak across seven states – Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara – was Acute Flaccid Paralysis. Shuaib gave assurances that the agency and partners would continue to conduct surveillance and vaccination campaigns in order to prevent and contain any possible importation of the Wild Polio Virus into the country.

He said: “Nigeria and the African region were certified WPV-free on August 25, 2020 and therefore, the polio-free status of the country is not in any way under threat. “The attention of NPHCDA has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media, claiming that there is an outbreak of a new polio variant in some states.

“This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, no case of WPV has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016. “What is being misconstrued for an outbreak of WPV is the detection, through our robust disease surveillance system of 22 cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis, spread across seven states. “These non-wild polio viruses originated as a result of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses. These viruses are not as virulent as WPV and are also being reported in other countries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate pushes for ‘rebranded’ EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says probe must reach ninety per cent before arrest The Senate has called for a paradigm shift in the operational activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Consequently, the upper legislative chamber has urged the anti-graft agency to ensure that investigation of alleged cases of corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country […]
News

COVID-19: UBTH vaccinates 2,200 workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday said it had vaccinated a total of 2,200 workers against the COVID-19 pandemic since the vaccination kicked off last week. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this yesterday while receiving the Minister of State for Budget and National […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Secession not way out, says Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Sunday said the Federal Government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies. Mohammed, who spoke in Lagos when he appeared on Bond FM radio programme, “Ibi Abasede,” urged Nigerians not to listen to promoters of secession. The Minister pointed out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica