Nigeria’s politics fascinating, has bright future –British envoy

The outgoing British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has described Nigeria’s politics as fascinating, saying that it offered future assuredness for democratic governance in the country. Laing stated this at the National Assembly Complex, while responding to questions from journalists after paying a courtesy visit on the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, saying that despite contestation on the process of the election by some political actors, it was fascinating and portrayed a bright future for the country.

The British envoy passed the verdict, despite litigations trailing the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 25. “I made very good friends.

I love Nigerian music a lot; the culture here is so rich. Secondly, the politics in Nigeria is so fascinating. I was here till the last election and I finished with this election and I’m impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey. “Yes, a bit set-backs but in over all, I see this as positive and Nigeria should be proud, but with a remarkable difference when I came in 2019. Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. The world watches your progress to democracy.

“Though there were some disappointments in the last election but overall, every Nigerian should be proud because since 1999 Nigeria has been on the right track as far as participatory democracy is concerned. “The election here is very different and fascinating as you are moving to three party system or may be even four. I think Nigerians as well should realise that their votes count,” she said. Laing added: “There had been some tough times. We had COVID-19; insecurity has got lot more since I was here. Nigerian people are incredibly resilient. I remain very optimistic to Nigeria’s future. So it’s been very wonderful tour and very sad to be going,” she noted. Earlier, Lawan commended the British envoy on her positive disposition to Nigeria, wishing her all the best in her future endeavours.

Like this: Like Loading...