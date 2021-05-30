Nigeria’s population is third highest growing in the world

If the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that approximately 20,210 babies were born in Nigerian on the New Year’s Day is anything to go by, the country will be adding 7,376,650 births in year.

The births, represented third largest population of newborns in the world on January 1, 2020, which means that the third highest growing nation in earth, while her economy is technically in recession, grew at a paltry 0.5 per cent in first quarter 2020.

This came as the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, recently raised a fresh alarm over Nigeria’s rate of population growth.

According to him, if the rate was unchecked, the explosion in the nation’s population would impact negatively on the country’s economy and welfare.

To this end, Dr Ehanire called for the use of Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWS) to address the problems of shortage and misdistribution of manpower needed for the provision of access to family planning services in rural communities and other hard to reach areas.

He made the call in Abuja while speaking on the topic: “The Relevance of Operations Research in Family Planning Programming in Nigeria” during the formal presentation of the report of a study by a non-governmental organisation, Marie Stopes Nigeria.

The Minister, represented by the Director, Family Health Department in the ministry, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, said: “We all know that we cannot continue with the rate at which our population is increasing. It is expedient for us to task-shift the delivery of family planning services in Nigeria to CHEWS.

“CHEWS are to be regarded as an important cadre of contraceptive implant providers readily available for the expansion of access to family planning services in Nigeria.”

While expressing his delight with the result of the study by Marie Stopes Nigeria, which provides evidence needed to demonstrate that CHEWS can safely provide implants to their clients, Adewole urged stakeholders to join hands with the Federal Ministry of Health to expand access to contraceptive implants and to ensure that the country makes quantum leaps in the use of evidence-based interventions towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Federal Government has said that it is imperative for Nigeria to have a strategic approach to managing its population explosion as indications are that the country would be the third largest country in the world by 2050.

He said if Nigeria should adopt family planning then the nation would be able to reduce maternal mortality.

The theme of the three-day meeting was: “Investing in Family Planning: Key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria”. He said: “If we do nothing about family planning, there will be disaster in the land, and we will have emergency on ground.

“Family planning would help to eliminate maternal mortality in the country. We would be able to eliminate a third of a maternal mortality if we adopt aggressive family planning.

“When the mother survives during child delivery, the child will survive. In a situation where the mother loses her life during delivery, the survival mechanism of the baby will be very low.

The country is increasing on a daily basis but the country is not increasing in terms of landmass.” In the same vein, the minister spoke of the readiness of the federal government to achieve a dramatic reduction in fertility, saying, “We want an average of 4 per cent fertility.”

Dr. Babatunde Ogunlana (real names withheld), who has been practicing for over a decade as a medical consultant and a physician with Primary Health Care Centre in Oto Awori and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja, has this to say when asked of his opinion regarding the story of increase in life birth credited to UNICEF: “UNICEF figure of about 20,210 life birth in January or is it a projected figure? Nigeria family planning is not compulsory but economical compulsive.

This is because the more the children, the more the responsibility and attention. “Government need not waste time, money and resources on compulsory two children per family prototype of China, most middle class families now have two children. Wednesdays are family planning days and we them walk up to the centre to get it done.

We have come to accept contraceptives devices as a way of life. Use of condoms is part of contraceptives, and prevention of STDS (sexually transmitted diseases) the Nigerian government didn’t enforce that.

OCP, oral contraceptive pills are frequently purchase at chemist and pharmacy nationwide in the name of Postinor 1or 2, the government didn’t enforce such,” he said.

Population control Family planning allows people to attain their desired number of children and determine the spacing of pregnancies and thus control population growth of a country. It is achieved through use of various contraceptive methods.

There are about 15 different types of contraceptives which allow one to enjoy sex without the risk of getting pregnant. Some of the popular ones are the pills, condoms, Intrauterine Device (IUD), Contraceptive Implant and others like them. However, lack of adequate family planning by citizens in a country is one of the major causes of population explosion and its consequences.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Family Planning is key to slowing unsustainable population growth and the resulting negative impacts on the economy, environment, and national and regional development efforts.

Speaking on why family planning practice has not been very effective in Nigeria, a family planning representative at the Police Hospital Area F, Ikeja, Sergeant Angela Onwugbolu, who works with Planned Parenthood of Nigeria in Ikeja Local Government Council, said though they continue to talk to mothers during antenatal, to adopt the family planning method, they don’t respond.

“Most of my clients are not police women and they prefer having a lot of children. When we even ask them to come back after six weeks of child birth, they still won’t come and before we know, they are pregnant again.

Those who even want to do it do not come on time and when they eventually come, they would be pregnant already. “I really can’t say much because sometimes, it depends on the tribe because in the northern part of the country, they see family planning as an offense.

Even some Christians like the Catholics believe that it is a sin. So I believe it’s basically the tribe and religion that affects them.

Some people don’t consider the economic factor of having children they just have plenty instead of maybe just two or three children. According to her, government can only control child birth by sanctioning the couples that violate the law.

If many people living in large cities like Lagos still turn deaf ears to family planning jingles on radio and TV and go ahead to create large families, one can only imagine what happens to those living in remote villages with little access to primary health care or family planning centres Going by the WHO analysis, by 2050, Nigeria will have twice the population it has today; more than half will live in cities, and about 60 per cent of them will be under 25.

According to the projections, at the present rate of child birth, in about 30 years’ Nigeria will overtake the US to become the world’s third most populated country behind China and India.

