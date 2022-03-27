Nigeria’s poverty level worsening despite interventions –Sen Abdulahi

Senator Aliyu Sani Abdullahi, is the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, and represents Niger North Senatorial District. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he explains the content and intent of his bill on “Nigerian Economic Diversification,” among others issues

Your bill on Nigerian Economic Diversification passed second reading on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, what does this bill aim to achieve?

Just as you rightly observed, I led the debate on this very crucial and important Bill which seeks to establish the Nigerian Economic Diversification Council and to provide for comprehensive framework, structures, programmes and schemes for strengthening Nigerian Capacity Development in order to diversify the Nigerian Economy for national self-sufficiency, job creation, international competitiveness of Nigerian domestic businesses and reduce capital flight.

The Bill was read the First time in the Hallowed Chamber of the Senate on Wednesday, 8th December 2021 as Senate Bill 875. I told my colleagues that the lead debate would attempt to do the following: The urgency of now for Nigeria to Diversify its economy;

The imperative of the Nigerian Economic Diversification Bill What the Bill seeks to achieve and how it will achieve it through the content and organization of the Bill. The fundamental basis of our democracy is anchored on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and the Constitution provides in Section 14 (1) (b) that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

Furthermore Section 16 (2) states that “The State shall direct its policy towards ensuring: The promotion of a planned and balanced economic development; That the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good; That the economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or the means of production and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of a group”.

Does the Economic Diversification Bill take note of these provisions during while crafting and drafting the comprehensive content of the proposal?

Yes, the crafting and drafting of the Nigerian Economic Diversification Bill took note of these provisions and thus designed to achieve this. You will agree with me that with more than half of our national revenue derived from oil exports, Nigeria’s economic fortunes are tied to the boom-and-bust cycles of the oil market.

Those fortunes have waned way below expectations in recent pasts and, with more than one-quarter of our labour force jobless, it is time to question the country’s economic pathway.

For decades, the mantra of ‘economic diversification’ characterized attempts to reverse Nigeria’s dependence on oil with little real progress. Despite numerous reforms, international loans and restructuring programmes, millions of Nigerians live in deteriorating conditions of poverty. The current coronavirus pandemic combined with mounting debt obligations and declining GDP gives new urgency to this issue.

The urgency of now is real. A report by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG 2022) said “Nigeria cannot afford to continue with its business-as-usual approach in policymaking and execution.

The heightened insecurity and social vices in several parts of the country is proof that when some segments of the population are left behind, it will not only offset the gains made… but will also deprive the country of much-needed investments that are needed to ensure sustainable growth and development”.

These realities are not lost on us as we had clearly stated in our Legislative Agenda for the 9th Senate that one of our top priorities in legislation is the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

You mentioned that you would discuss the ‘urgency of now’ in the proposal to diversify the economy. What is the urgency of now? Nigeria’s economic fortunes are tied to the ups and downs of the market for oil, which accounts for more than half of the country’s revenue. Nigeria’s crude oil proceeds fell by 41.60 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to $6.48 billion (bn) from $11.1bn in the first quarter of 2020.

Attempts to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil have been defined by the mantra of “economic diversification”. Despite various loans, reforms and policies, millions of Nigerians continue to remain impoverished. COVID-19 coupled with rising debt profiles, have brought the issue of diversification to a new level of urgency.

Due to the whims of the world crude oil market, an oil-based monoeconomy like Nigeria cannot achieve economic stability.

The relationship between the global oil market and the Nigerian economy means that whenever the oil market sneezes, Nigeria catches a cold.

For instance, from 2010 to 2015, Nigeria’s GDP grew at an average of 5.53 per cent every year. However, in the aftermath of the oil shock in 2016, economic growth slowed and the economy went into an outright recession. Diversification helps to mitigate volatility and provides a more sustainable path for equitable growth and development.

It is even more crucial now, given the slower global economy and the pressing need in many developing nations to boost revenue. Economic diversification entails not just a transition away from reliance on a few commodities, but also structural transformation, as seen by improved productivity, growth, and development.

It facilitates the diversification of factors of production, trade and revenue through various dimensions. Inadequate infrastructure, such as a lack of proper transportation and frequent power outages, makes it difficult for firms, particularly in the industrial sector, to thrive.

Lack of infrastructure raises the cost of producing and processing products, potentially leading to a rise in commodity prices. Weak infrastructure also discourages foreign direct investment (FDI) because of the high prices of energy, water, and transportation dangers.

As a successful example, since gaining independence in 1963, Malaysia effectively diversified its economy from one dependent on agriculture and commodities to one based on robust manufacturing and service sectors.

Considering the importance and the integrated nature of economic diversification, what is the level of involvement of experts and relevant stakeholders in developing this crucial bill?

Well, deliberate effort was put in place in developing this bill whereby many critical stakeholder groups were engaged in robust deliberations to x-ray and scrutinize the bill.

Accordingly, I met with the following private sector groups to get their insights and inputs on the bill: Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA);Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA);Nigerian Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (NASME);Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI);Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN); and Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN).

The Bill has 42 parts consisting of 375 clauses all dealing with various frameworks, structures and schemes that will help Nigeria to diversify its economy.

The Bill provides comprehensive and all inclusive provisions to actualised the constant and persistent calls from experts, investors, organised private sectors and members of the international community for the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

For the purpose of clarity and elimination of all forms of ambiguity, did you provide operational definition of “economic diversification” while preparing the bill and what is it all about?

The Bill in order to clear any form of ambiguity as to the meaning of “economic diversification” defined economic diversification in clause 374 as, “the process of shifting the Nigerian economy away from the dependence on petroleum as the single source of income to the Federal Government towards multiple sources from other sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

Careful efforts were put in place to create handshakes, synergy and complementarities with existing institutional system while creating the pathway for strengthening economic productivities and overall performance for growth.

What is the governance structure under the Bill?

The Bill makes for inter-sector synergies among the key sectors of the economy and to maximize these all important synergies, a Council is to be created as a special purpose vehicle to ensure strict implementation of the provisions of the Bill when enacted into law.

The Board of the Council sought to be created is to be headed by the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Ministers of key sectors like solid minerals, trade and investment, agriculture, health, finance, communication and digital economy, science and technology, Governor of the Central Bank, and key stakeholders in the private sector in these sectors, among others, are to be members of this Board of the Council to ensure that high level policy decisions are not only taken but shall be implemented.

The inclusion of the Vice President as the Vice Chairman of the Council will also indirectly bring the Nigerian Economic Council which comprises state governors to buy into the economic development policies of the Federal Government in the various critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

There are directorates for various capacities development established under the Bill to ensure the implementation of the Bill in each of the critical sectors of the economy and a semi–independence status is accorded each of the directorates under the Bill.

The headquarters of the Directorates are to be sited in various states where activities of the sector are predominant. It is akin to the setting of the Commodities Marketing Boards in various parts of the Country where the commodities are majorly cultivated and produced. For example, the Cocoa Marketing Board was in Ibadan, Grains in Minna, Groundnut in Kano, Palm Produce in Calabar, Rubber in Benin etc.

Would you like to be more elaborate on the objectives of this legislation?

pecifically the objectives of this Bill are to have a legislative framework for diversification of the Nigerian economy. It includes the establishment and maintenance of programmes for the overall development of the Nigerian economy, more especially, to encourage the growth of Nigerian industries, services, technologies in order to diversify the Nigerian economy and raise the standard of living of persons living in Nigeria to a reasonable level.

What is the scope of the bill?

The provisions of this Bill are to be applicable to all ministries, arms and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria and private businesses. However, local content development in the oil and gas sector is excluded from the application of this Bill.

The Bill identified some critical sectors/industries in which there is lack of Nigerian capacity development thereby depriving the country of revenues. Consequently, the Bill made provisions for the development of Nigerian indigenous capacities in these sectors or sub sectors.

For example, lack of indigenous capacity development in the solid minerals sector was identified as, acquisition of modern mining equipment by Nigerians to mine solid minerals for the benefit of the country, which has since given room for foreigners to unlawfully collaborate with indigenous Nigerians to exploit various solid minerals and ferry these resources out of the country without any payment to the Federal Government.

According to a research conducted by NEITI, Nigeria lost an estimated sum of $9billion between 2014 and 2015 and between 2012 and 2018, the country lost $54 billion.

To ensure proper diversification, clauses 237-238 provided for monetary incentives for the acquisition of solid minerals mining equipment The Bill also made comprehensive and robust provisions for the proper development and regulation of the artisanal mining sub sector of the solid minerals sector in Nigeria.

The Minister responsible for solid minerals and metallurgy was conferred with the powers to grant artisanal licenses/leases under specified conditions set out in the Bill. See clauses 136 -137 of the Bill.

In the ICT sector, Nigeria is also losing billions of dollars for lack of capacity development and patronage for Nigerian ICT products, which are always regarded as inferior no matter how good and reliable the quality is. It is very disturbing that Nigerian sovereign data are hosted outside the country.

ICT services of indigenous Nigerian companies who have distinguished themselves internationally still have their good services rejected by even Nigerian government agencies for no good cause.

The Nigerian domain name.ng. which ought to be the pride of the country in the internet world is not even used by some Government officials in Nigeria for no just cause. Nigerian business entities seem also to be ashamed of using the .ng.

They prefer foreign domain names. Sadly, billions of dollars and employment opportunities are lost to other countries as a result of lack of indigenous capacity development and patronage of indigenous products in the ICT sector.

Clauses 172 to 184 of the Bill focused on promotion of Nigerian ICT products while clauses 197 -208 of the Bill are designed among others, to cure the disturbing trend of Nigerian government officials and businesses ignoring the Country’s national domain name:The .ng.

On manufacturing and Power Sector, I have in my earlier debate under my General Introduction, supported the apt and unavoidable opinion and recommendations of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank in respect of diversification on the power and manufacturing sectors. I find it important to add here that, to ensure a productive manufacturing sector in the country, the Bill emphasizes that manufactured goods with a high proportion of locally sourced raw materials should rank in priority against made-in- Nigeria goods with less locally sourced raw materials. You can see clauses 49 – 52 of the said Bill . The use of locally sourced raw materials for the manufacturing of goods in Nigeria increases employment and in-country spend. Therefore, clauses 32 -38 of the Bill made unique provisions for research and development and provided incentives for research and development. Japan has no petroleum but Nigeria’ GDP cannot in any way be compared to that of Japan.

One noticeable challenge against result oriented diversification in the manufacturing sector of the economy is the dumping of foreign goods and contrabands on the country. Foreign substandard and over subsidized goods act as barriers to the development of the manufacturing sector in the country.

To arrest this distortive situation, clauses 340 – 342 of the Bill provide for the establishment and operation of a “National Committee on Anti –Smuggling, Counterfeiting and Dumping Committee” to be headed by a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

It is essential to mention that the Bill adopted the twin- concepts of import substitution and export expansion to achieve diversification and to ensure that this approach works and seamlessly too, clauses 239-257 of the Bill established the Nigerian Content development Credit Guarantee Scheme to provide financial incentives to persons who are engaged in production that will lead to import substitution and/or export expansion.

The ultimate goal is to bring about massive manufacturing of quality made –in –Nigeria goods for self-sufficiency for the country. As a corollary to the above, it is expected and reasonably too, that with these provisions, among others in the Bill, the importation of goods which stood at N13.28 trillion only in the 3rd quarter of 2021 according to the Report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will be drastically reduced and Nigerians will be free from the shackles of over dependence on importation of manufactured goods.

The net result from a reliable Nigerian capacity based manufacturing sector is that there will be the attendant generation of employment for Nigerians, technology skill transfer to Nigerians as local manufacturers collaborate with foreign partners to set up manufacturing hubs to exploit the large Nigerian market, increase in- country spend, increase in the standard of quality of made – in- Nigeria goods as in –country businesses engages in competitive innovations to improve on the qualities of made – in- Nigeria goods, international competiveness of made –in –Nigeria goods among others. On the maritime sector, it is a huge sector in which Nigeria continuously loses foreign earnings to foreign shipping companies. The few indigenous Nigerian shipping companies are most times denied patronage for no good reason or cause shown. Even Nigerian Government officials and Nigerian companies do not see the need to patronize these few shipping companies.

This has created a discouraging situation for the few Nigerian shipping companies while creating golden opportunities for foreign ship owners to utilize the vast economic potentials in the maritime sector, thereby improving on the economies of their countries.

According to the findings of the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) which was set up by the present Government to identify the challenges in the maritime industry, between 2015 – 2019, Nigerians paid over USD 45 billion, as freight charges to foreign shipping companies, with nothing coming to the Nigerian economy

A Father Christmas! Nigeria presently loses tens of billions of dollars because of Nigerian content development and monitoring in the maritime sector of the Nigeria economy.

The Country is in a pathetic situation in the international maritime industry as even indigenous Nigerian seafarers who would have earned billions of dollars and send such monies to the Nigerian economy through the maintenance of members of their families resident in Nigeria, are lacking. It is sad that even our Nigerian Maritime Academy, Oron, cannot produce qualified sea farers to compete for jobs in the international maritime industry, unlike the positive situation in Ghana.

The voyage for a fair share of income for Nigeria in the international maritime industry is not forward- looking but to promote effective and efficient diversification in this sector, clauses 209 – 225 of the Bill are provided to ensure that the Country takes and enjoys her fair shares and creates jobs, earn foreign exchange and develop Nigerian businesses in the international maritime sector.

Another sector that special Nigerian capacity development and content monitoring is required to diversify the Nigerian economy is the health sector. Nigerian business development in the health sector is neither here nor there. Medical tourism is now the order of the day.

In 2021, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele lamented that medical tourism is draining the Nigerian foreign reserves and that for every $1billion allocated to medical treatment abroad, there is less than a USD 1 Billion that could be made available to other critical sectors of the economy.

This Bill identified four areas of health challenges in the country that put so much strain on the foreign reserves for lack of local capacity development and monitoring. They are; (i) oncology; (ii) orthopedics; (iii) nephrology; and (iv) cardiology.

To arrest the continuous drain on foreign reserves and also to provide reliable and world standard domestic capacities in these areas, clause 234(b) of the Bill provided for the establishment of a world class Nigerian Content Development Specialist Hospital in each State of the Federation, which shall be undertaken by the Directorate of Capacity Development and Monitoring with the assistance of, and/or, in partnership with the Government of the State that the hospital is to be sited, Nigerian Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and/or any other interested person or entity.

The importance of the agricultural sector in the Nigerian economy cannot be over-emphasized. It is the main source of food and raw materials. However, the Bill has identified that there is still low level of Nigerian content capacity development of the agricultural sector especially in precision agriculture.

There is also lack of synergy between the agricultural sector and the other critical sectors of the economy especially the manufacturing sector.

The Bill in order to promote sustainable agricultural system with industrial base support deliberately made provisions for backward and forward linkages.

See clauses 192 to 196 of the Bill. A National Technical Committee on Marketing of Agricultural Commodities is also established under the Bill to ensure capacity development of Nigerians in agricultural marketing that will encourage and maximize monetary gains from agricultural businesses in Nigeria. Please see clauses 343 to 353 of the Bill.

