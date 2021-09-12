Nigeria’s power sector and the way forward

The decades of appalling performance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) have left many Nigerians wondering if NESI could ever be remedied seeing that the role of NESI in the state of Nigeria’s economy cannot be overemphasized.

One would have expected that the advent of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 (ESPR) and the laudable innovations thereunder would usher in respite to Nigerians, but their hope has been dashed as the desired changes and impact have yet to materialize in the last 16 years.

It is however clear that beyond the mysticism that has characterized the possibility for an effective NESI, a cursory look at the Power Sector in other nations of the world reveals that there are huge learnings to glean from them and more importantly, that a vibrant and efficient NESI is possible if only ALL hands are on deck to achieve same.

It is pertinent to state at this juncture that whilst the value chain NESI comprises of Generation Companies (GenCos), Nigerian Bulk Trader (NBET), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Distribution Companies (Dis- Cos), the DisCos are central to the effectiveness of the NESI being the bridge between the customers and the value chain.

Some of the initiatives that could change the forlorn trajectory about the NESI include: First, the Need for urgent revaluation of the capital base of the electricity Distribution Company (DisCos) Investors, and possible increase in the capital base: Further unbundling of the current distribution sub-sector to 1 Investor per state: It has been canvassed severally that the coverage areas for the DisCos are too large and would not make for effectiveness of the DisCos hence, the need to further unbundle the distribution sub-sector of the value chain comprised of 11 DisCos into 36 DisCos.

This will ensure effectiveness of DisCos as well as monitoring. It is clear that most of the 11 DisCos are biting more than they could chew.

Third is the Development and Monitoring of Implementation of Performance Improvement Plan (PIP): Seeing that DisCos are critical to the achievement of the desired improved electricity supply to Nigerians, they should be mandated to carry out infrastructural improvement by constructing a minimum of five kilometers of new lines (every month) complete with both TCN interface projects. TCN should also be required to periodically upgrade the equipment and infrastructure. DisCos should be mandated to set up and operate electric pole manufacturing companies within their franchise area to meet their pole requirement and support the PIP. This is practiced in China and other countries of the world, and this has enhanced DisCo’s performance in such climes. The fourth is the needs to operationalize the Eligible Customer Regulation (ECR) to take care of the stranded 2000MW: Whilst DisCos reject energy under the guise of contracted capacity, there is about 2000MW stranded energy wasted as result.

This trend has continued and there seems to be no end in insight because, the operationalization of the ECR under which customers whose power requirement is over two Megawatts could purchase this stranded energy from willing GenCo suppliers have been frustrated by some stakeholders in the value chain as well as the regulators.

It is almost four years after the ECR came into effect yet, none of the several applications has been approved by NERC due to bottlenecks.

There is a need for the Regulators and more particularly NERC to urgently simplify the ECR and its processes to make it operational.

One of the benefits of doing so is a robust and effective power sector. Regulatory and Policy inconsistency creates uncertainties in NESI which negatively impacts investors’ willingness to invest in NESI hence the need for consistency. No Investor will invest where there are uncertainties.

For instance, the Regulatory inconsistencies on the Eligible Customer Regulation 2017 and its regime, has had a devastating impact on investment opportunity in Nigeria’s Power Sector.

The need for effective Regulatory Monitoring of Stakeholders cannot be over-emphasized. Regulators should consistently review existing policies and concepts and improve on them periodically to eliminate policies that are not practicable and inefficient.

The Regulators must ensure the prompt enforcement of these policies to achieve the desired change in NESI.

Finally is speedy enactment of effective antienergy theft and vandalism legislation.

The need for anti-energy theft legislation and vandalism legislation cannot be over-emphasized as this constitutes one of the huge loss elements for the NESI. Putting in place effective legislation and structures will ensure that offenders are dealt with and will help sanitize NESI as it would be a deterrent to others.

This will free up more energy to be utilized within NESI. Dr. Kamoru, Chairman of Basic Metal Fabricated Iron and Steel Products Manufacturers, a sectoral arm of the MAN writes via sardauna2@gmail.com

