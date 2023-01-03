Business

‘Nigeria’s power supply challenges have worsened’

A former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr Usman Mohammed, has claimed that the power supply challenges in Nigeria had worsened since he was sacked by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mohammed, who was invited from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to take over the TCN, was sacked by the then Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

 

However, Buhari later removed Mamman. He claimed that during his tenure, generation was not a major problem, but added that currently, power generation has drastically declined.

 

To buttress his assertion, he said that Egbin in Lagos, which is the largest generation plant in Nigeria, currently produces about 500 megawatts instead of its usual 1,300 megawatts. He also said that Manitoba was in charge of the TCN before he was called upon to take over.

 

According to him, TCN was not audited for the number of years the company was in charge of the transmission arm, even after over $32 million was paid to them. He said: “If you look at the picture that is painted of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), you will think that it will solve the problem. But I want to ask you, what is the scope, especially for transmission? How many substations, how many lines are they going to build.”

 

Speaking on Channels Television, he also cautioned that the next president of Nigeria must understand the power sector from the onset and must be the ‘champion’ of the industry to avoid being taken advantage of by ‘vested interests  He cautioned that the vested interests will not allow the next president ‘think properly,’ especially if he doesn’t understand how the sector works, adding that they will frustrate him from addressing the power problems of the nation.

 

He added that the next president must not be seen as chasing money in the power sector, for progress to be made in the sector. He advised presidential candidates to understand the sector to be able to solve the decades-long challenges in the sector.

 

He advised the incoming President of Nigeria to take a decision on what to do to rectify the problem created during the privatisation programme. He opined that it was a mistake by the federal government at the time to have privatised at the same time power sector.

 

He reasoned that it should have been privatised in phases in order to learn and move forward. He alleged that the government never carried out an adequate technical losses analysis before selling out the distribution arm of the value chain, as it were in 2013.

 

