Nigeria’s power transmission hits all-time high at 5,420.30MW

The electricity transmission in Nigeria, a country of about 200 million people, hit 5,420.30 megawatt (MW), first time in about 60 years of the nation’s existence as a sovereign state. The country’s transmission firm, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which declared this yesterday, noted that the new all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15p.m., August 18, 2020.

“This is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW,” the statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said.

“The gradual, but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.” TCN used the opportunity to reinstate its “commitment to working assiduously to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.”

