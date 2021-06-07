Nigeria’s presidency, not for the fastest or swiftest – Daniel

Otunba Gbenga Daniel is a former governor of Ogun State. In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, issues ahead of the 2023 general election and the way out of rising insecurity in Nigeria, among others. FELIX NWANERI reports

Zoning has characterized debates ahead of the 2023 presidential election; where do you stand on the issue?

You will remember that when this zoning thing started many years ago; as young activists then, a number of us thought that it is a lazy concept. I am talking about those days, 1978/79, when the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) came up with the concept of zoning. Those of us who were young activists then didn’t believe that it was the right thing to do.

But we have since found that the Nigerian environment is a unique environment and that whatever we want to do; we must take into consideration the uniqueness of our country. It is to that extent that I personally believe that because of the diverse nature of our country, zoning is something that if it is possible, should be enshrine in our constitution.

Some people argue that zoning breeds laziness and things like that but as long as we want to continue to operate Nigeria the way it is, we probably have to give credence to the concept of zoning. I am not so sure of what is in the constitution of both parties now – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – but I do know that zoning has become part of the moving spirit of our political environment. People are even saying that the laws of Great Britain are not written.

The law of equity, whether it is written or not written; what fair is fair. So, my position on zoning is that it should be encouraged.

What are your thoughts on what many now term as the Asaba Declaration on open grazing and other national issues by the Southern Governors’ Forum?

The governors are our elected representatives and I stand with their resolution because they are in a position to see some of those things ordinary people cannot see. What we actually owe our leaders is to a large extent be in solidarism with them when the take decisions. So, my opinion is that the resolution at Asaba, if you look at it carefully; a number of people have said that if they didn’t call a meeting of Southern governors, if they had called a meeting of Nigerian governors, there will be quite a number of governors who are not from the South that would have equally been on the same page with them. It just happened to be that they are the ones who have spearheaded it but you would be shocked that there are other governors from the North, who will stand with them on that position. That is my position as far as that issue is concerned.

There have been threats by some individuals and groups in southern Nigerian that the 2023 elections will not hold if certain conditions are not met before then. How would you react to that?

I want to plead with our people on that because experience has shown that boycotting elections have not solved problems anywhere in history. It can only lead to second and third rated people taking advantage of the polity. As a people we had the experience when Chief Bola Ige talked about five leprous fingers during the General Sani Abacha transition programme. Many credible people did not take part in that election and if not that the military truncated that transition, less credible people, who took part would have just continued to rule. Battles can be opened in different flanks and that is why what we need to do is to put on our thinking caps because at the end of the day, what you will find out is that everybody will come back on the table to discuss the way out.

What do you make of incessant attacks on facilities belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which some people say poses a threat to the 2023 general election?

If you look at the last elections, some people thought that there would be no elections in Borno State because of the Boko Haram insurgency. At a time, I was told that there were six local government areas under the control of Boko Haram but elections took place and we have a governor in Borno State today. So, I want to appeal to our people that in this struggle; because that is the world I can use to describe what is going on; we must appreciate that there are so many dimensions to the process. Not everybody believe in doing whatever they think is right within the framework of law and order, but let also understand that we are not going anywhere as a people. Look at what happened between Israel and Gaza; the hand of God has put them together as neighbours and there is absolutely nothing they can do to change the status. Whether all of them decide to be Palestinians or Israelis, they are not going anywhere. So, we need to think whether we require a visa to go to Ilorin, for instance. Even if there is the need to require a visa, we still have to sit down and talk to see how the visa can be issued. What of the roads that we have constructed to link where our kits and kin are; what are we going to turn them to? So, the issues are much bigger and we must not base them on mere sentiments; we must be pragmatic, we must be realistic, we must be practical and let us put our thinking caps on. It is natural that a large number of people might feel in a particular way, but we should not behave like the Roman mob, who first act before thinking. The responsibility we owe the people we lead is that we must think deeper than them and not at the expense of being popular or not popular because at the end of the day, we must give account of our deeds. I am 65 and I am not getting younger, so I must be summarizing and be thinking of what kind of legacy I want to leave and how I want my name to be remembered. So, when I see some 80 and 90-yearolds, who still don’t appreciate that it is time to think that they are already at the departure lounge and that it is time for the younger generation to take over, I look them as jokers. I think we need to put on our thinking caps and provide responsible leadership.

What would you suggest as the way out of rising insecurity that is threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence?

Clearly, there are a whole lot of things that we can do about security and some of us are still asking questions. Recently, I had a meeting with someone who is at the Aso Rock Villa and I asked pointed questions. What he told me gave me a good degree of confidence that they are not unaware of the challenges and they are not sleeping. That’s the much I can say on that but I agree that the level of insecurity has reached unacceptable levels. If I may say this, without admitting that we are in a state of war, the kind of casualties that we see on a daily basis is not different. I don’t know how many rockets Hamas fired against Israel and vice versa in two weeks, which was a serious war but the casualties in that war is much less than the casualties we have on a daily basis in Nigeria. When you have a situation like this, it is important to note that it is not a time for people to be shouting party slogans, and I want you to take note of that. When a country is in a state of insecurity that we have now, our responsibility is to join hands to find solutions and not to begin to talk about party sloganeering. Like I said earlier, members of the two major political parties are inter-changeable. So, what we need to do is to join hands to help out. I think that the way the government has gone about it though people has the right to put meanings to it; to actually look for people to join the ruling party, can only mean an appreciation that they could do with other ideas. I think we can as well look at it from that angle because they can as well feel that they have the numbers and they don’t need others but that has not been their attitude. So, if they have opened their doors, it can also mean that they are saying without necessarily saying so that they can do with some help. So, what responsible people should do is to help; to come with constructive criticisms and not to grandstand.

Are you not worried by the level of debt so far accumulated by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government?

First of all, let me say that I believe that the bulk of our

problems as a nation can be resolved economically. Let me also follow it with another statement that we have more than enough resources to resolve most of our problems. And I follow up with another one that the bulk of our expenditure had not been planned to remain in our country. I believe that if deliberate efforts are intensified to achieve that, we should be out of the current economic quagmire. I will give few examples.

First, as an Ijebu man, you know that we don’t like to owe. Notwithstanding the deliberately misstated facts when I left government, the fact of the matter is that we did not borrow a dime in my eight years as governor of Ogun State.

I am now hearing that we owef in billions but we should note the difference in borrowing if it is going to the bank to take money and owing arrears of gratuity or pension because what people did was to put all of these together, but liability is different from owing. It is already 19 years that I left government, so one is not trying to rewrite history but I am pointing it out because we are talking about the economy. Our only attempt to take bond to fund some of our legacy projects was frustrated politically. May be, many of you don’t know that at the time we resolved the problem; the leadership of the state House of Assembly was changed. That leadership approved our bond; the Stock Exchange also approved it but I said we are not taking it just to prove to the detractors that what we were doing was right and that we had the will power to take it through. After we sorted out everything, I said that we are not taking it but if the next government wants, it can take it and I think they took it. That is just setting the record straight, but where am I going? When I look at the total income that came to Ogun State in that eight years whether through federal allocation or Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the total income that came to the state in subsequent eight years, our income was not more than 15 to 20 per cent, which means that our disposable income was not more than 15 to 20 per cent of what came in the subsequent eight years. If you then look at those quantum and work on the ground, you don’t need to be told that there had been good management of those little resources. So, the problem we have is a microcosm of that. Even if we have all the money in the world and we do not manage them well, we are still going to have problems because it is a management process. The other thing I said is that we have to find a way of keeping Nigeria’s money inside Nigeria. On the streets, people are not looking for billions and trillions; they are just looking for means of subsistence and sustenance. And all the security challenges that we’ve had, if you look at them critically, they are from the streets. In those days of slave trade, what the American and British slave traders were looking for were workers; if you like you can call it cheap labour. For that reason, they were prepared to come and buy people in Africa. Now, we have plenty of cheap labour but we have not devised means and ways of engaging them without which we are just joking. That was why I said that most of our problems can be solved economically, and as far as I am concerned, it is not by given cheques to people on the streets. The people from the civilized world can do that because they have attained a level that if you inject some cash into the system, something will happen but we are not there yet. We have not been able to produce enough food to feed ourselves and to export. People are still importing apples into Nigeria. Most of the apples we buy on the streets are imported and we have adequate manpower, which we are not making use of. Some people will say that it is not possible, but I keep repeating that I performed that experiment in Ogun State and it worked. With the little resources available to the state then, I declared publicly that if there is anybody who wants a job and cannot get it, the person is lazy and that the person should be brought to me and I will give him or her job to do. With that, we were able to stem insecurity to a very large extent. It is possible, it is not rocket science. The story was told about post Hitler’s Germany that when they were looking for a way to stem insecurity, the German Chancellor then said they should engage the people to dig drainages. When they were through, they came back to say there was no more work to do but the chancellor said they should go back and fill them. It is better to engage able bodied people with one thing or the other and paying them to solve their little problems than to leave them on the streets. Why do we say that we cannot provide work for the people? I don’t understand it and the money needed is infinitesimal compared to the money that is being exported directly or directly. So, my position in terms of the economy is that I have a lot of radical views about what should be done but when you sit down with all these Harvard trained theorists, all you are hearing is that we need the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), I keep asking them: With all IMF interventions, what has happened? I think to manage Nigeria’s economy is an easy thing to do because if there is a will, there is always a way.

What is your view to the proposed increase in the price of petrol and unending controversy of removal of subsidy?

It is either we want to continue with the subsidy regime or not but I am worried when they say that Nigeria consumes 83 million litres of fuel per day because people are saying that this consumption is about four times of what it used to be, when there were more cars being registered in Nigeria. Why is it that consumption has quadrupled and it is not proportionate with the number of cars that is being registered? That means that Nigeria is not subsidizing Nigeria; we are probably subsidizing the entire ECOWAS region. So, the solution to the problem is in our hands. Are we ready to continue to subsidize for the entire sub-region? If we cannot continue; how can we then stem the process and eliminate leakages? It is because other things are not being properly done that we are worried about this business of subsidy. People who say we should not remove subsidy are making sense because if you remove it, let us see the alternative. And the alternative between you and I is good governance in all ramifications; plugging loopholes and crushing the mafia.

Some people are of the view that there is a plot to change the leadership of the APC in the zone with your defection to the party, and if the people of the South-West want you run for office in 2023, what would be your response?

Let me assure you that nobody approached me for anything; it can only be in the realms of speculation. I’ve said it several times that people should look at our recent history. The only thing you struggle for in the polity and you campaign like no man’s business is the governorship. After that, there is always a hand of God. From Abubakar Balewa, who was a teacher to Shehu Shagari, who wanted to go the Senate; Olusegun Obasanjo, who said ‘you think that you will deceive me again after putting me in priso;’ Umaru Yar’Adua who was sick; Goodluck Jonathan, who had no shoes and Muhammadu Buhari, who said he will never do again; Nigeria’s history, beyond gubernatorial struggle has always had a hand of God. So, all of us must be very careful. That is how it is for the number one and number two positions. If you look at it, Alex Ekwueme was an architect, and from nowhere, he emerged as vice president. Atiku Abubakar had already won a gubernatorial election in Adamawa State before he was chosen. For Jonathan, nobody had him in mind. And I keep talking about how Namadi Sambo was picked by Jonathan because I was there. What the Governors’ Forum said to Jonathan was that ‘whenever you want to pick your running mate just pick from among us.’ And I know the people who had been penciled down – Babangida Aliyu and Isa Yuguda. Finally, we were in a meeting when words came that President Jonathan wants to receive the governors. In fact, the scenario was like we are here because we went there and sat down waiting for him. Some governors had something to sign for their states and they went to him to get that done. Later, Jonathan’s Chief of Staff, Mike Oghiadome, came out and said Sambo should come. We thought there were issues with Kaduna State documents they wanted to rectify. Sambo went in and five minutes later he came out, sat down and we were waiting for President Jonathan to come and address us. He came and I can quote verbatim what he said: ‘Your Excellencies, we have agreed that I was going to pick one of you as my running mate,’ Babangida Aliyu was looking at me that it is going to happen. Also Isa Yuguda was winking at me that it is going to happen, but Jonathan continued: ‘I have now decided that it is going to be Namadi Sambo.’ There was silence; later we woke up and started clapping. That was how Sambo became vice president. And I remember that Yemi Osinbajo called me when I said that I heard that he was being considered as vice president. He said: ‘Omadalonwu alaraka. Your Excellency, owa kan abute mi ooo’ and that was two weeks to the nomination. So, let everybody beware. I don’t know how God has done it, from the 60s to date, those two positions are not for the fastest or the swiftest.

Would you say that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar lost the 2019 presidential election?

You know that I was involved very actively; we won fair and square in Port Harcourt and all the 13 co-contestants congratulated Atiku.

Later, there were all sorts of rearrangements, which did not put me in a strong position any longer ahead of the main election. I have no doubt that even at that, Atiku gave a good account of himself in terms of the final results; it wasn’t a walkover.

But the declaration on whether he won or not is not within my scope. It within the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and it has spoken and the court has authenticated. So, who am I! I think that the election has been won and lost but don’t forget that there is no perfect election anywhere and that is why people talk about free and fair elections.

Even the best of credible elections, there is usually one game or the other. But let’s take it that the mastery and performance of that game is also part of the election. There are so many things that go into an election, which many people, who go into elections don t know. You plan to win by appealing to the masses with your programmes and if the people like, they may vote for you. That is one part of the story.

The opponents are looking for how to rig, so planning anti-rigging initiatives is also part of elections. Everybody wants to rig and part of it could be technical as people say that there is no fairness in war. So, all I am saying is that election planning is total and people who don’t appreciate and envisage all the possibilities will turn round to say that they were rigged out.

Does it mean that some people go into an election with the belief that they will lose?

When you are going for election in Nigeria, anything can happen. Nobody plans to lose but a good contestant will have two speeches – a victory speech and another one meant to accept defeat. If members of your team are planning well, you must have two speeches.

The speech that says you’ve won and the one that will make you look like a statesman in case it didn’t go well, so that people will say you spoke well and look out for you in future.

Like this: Like Loading...