Nigeria’s problem is not individuals but a system that is faulty and paralytic – Omotesho

Fehintola Omotesho, CEO of JR Initiative, a global non-profit, has posited that Nigeria’s fundamental problem lies in its defective system and legal framework, which requires a complete overhaul for development of the country.

In this interview, she describes the challenges hindering Nigeria from fulfilling its potential and proffers a solution on how the country can revive itself and avoid slipping into chaos.

What is your perception of the current social system with youths?

Youths in Nigeria are presently at a cross road. A lot of us has aspirations but presently as things stands, the hopes and prospects are deeming . Why do I say that, a lot of our young adults that are leaving higher schools do not have hope of getting a job, good business or even means of livelihood; that s why I use the word crossroad. The Nation itself is confused, demoralized and directionless. It is indeed a very sorry state, the country needs God s intervention.

As a young Chief Executive, do you think the agitation of the youths is justified?

Yes, the agitation is beyond End SARS, it is an agitation for good life or put it succinct Right To Live. Everything is not going on well. Some of us are lucky but those who are not so lucky are also humans, it is expected that a socio economic structure should be in place to guarantee not only the Right To Live but Right To Good Life. I heard that in the 70 s and 80 s, there are functional public transportation, water, rails etc. Telling me that those things happened is like telling me literature, it is like it`s impossible. The situation in Nigeria has deteriorated so much.

You lived in United Kingdom for some time, can you compare the youth development program with that of Nigeria?

Yes, I lived outside Nigeria. Everything in United Kingdom is organized. When a bus is to arrive at 1pm, it does. That creates reasonable expectation, the quality of living is high, medical facilities are guaranteed, social housing and elderly benefit is sure. No one is struggling to amass wealth that is not necessary. Youth developmental programs are everywhere in every sector which means no unnecessary agitation and stress. Those that will graduate the years to come are planned in the development programs. Expansion is elastic and certain.

I think the fundamental problem in Nigeria is not individuals but a system that is faulty and paralytic. The systems and legal framework are defective.

Do you see a better future for youths in Nigeria?

Better future for the youths in Nigeria or even in Africa. My personal opinion is that unless the foundation is adjusted, I do not think anything will change for good. In the case of Nigeria, Nigeria must localize development. Those who do agriculture should package for industries or consumption in their locality. Land use Act must be amended. Rural areas need energy and power access to land with ease will make many impossible things possible. Youths will spend more time in local areas. China started mass transit with bicycle then motorcycle, then train and cars. With this type of integration, Nigeria will shift and youths will no longer feel hopeless.

Can you talk on behalf of youths if you are proud of Nigeria?

Youths become adults, fathers and grandfathers. So, those who are ahead of us, let them answer if what they are seeing is pleasing. Are our leaders, fathers and mothers proud of Nigeria. What is the source of their joy and pride where quality of living is low. There is absolutely nothing to be proud of yet. I grew up to see university teachers fighting for one thing or the other on daily basis. Our universities no longer invent things. I heard Professor Ayodele Awojobi of blessed memory manufactured an armored tank that has no back or front. What are we seeing today in Universities? Are there new inventions . if everything is finished products from abroad, then Nigeria is finished. So, a structural adjustment, not structural currency adjustment. There is still hope for better Nigeria. There Is awakening in our system, people are tired of poverty, money has failed. Systems has failed. But I believe in a New Nigeria, it will happen sooner than expected.

What does it feel like to be a Chief Executive of a Global Non Profit?

To be a Chief Executive Officer in a global Non Profit is a privilege. I am very proud of my job. I am living to make people happy, it is really challenging and exciting. It`s a wonderful experience. My aspiration is to build Justiciable rights for Less Fortunate Initiative for a Global phenomenon.

Who is Fehintola Omotesho?

Victoria Fehintola Simisola Omotesho is a Law graduate from University of Hull, United Kingdom. I did Masters of Law and Diploma at Coventary University. I had my Secondary schooling at Holy Child, Ikoyi Lagos, Ladele School, Abuja and Bridgehouse School. Born into a family of four, I am the third child. I give thanks to God.

How can Nigeria forge ahead?

What a big question. Firstly, the fundamental solution is in fundamental shift and adjustment of our political existence. Political structure determines the economic advancement or depletion. So therefore, 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria must be changed, amended, possibly discarded for a new political order. This will birth a new social and promising order. Section 2 is a chapter of disaster and economic slavery. How can people not have rights to social services and economic emancipation. How do we measure performance? How do we hold people responsible for bad governance? So much to talk about. I consider the 1999 Constitution as an instrument of oppression and social injustice. It must be amended.

What is JR Global all about?

The aims and objectives of JR Global include;

• To render and give legal aid and assistance to members of our society.

• To give financial aid and intervention in acts of God worldwide.

• To give educational aid and scholarships.

• To hold socioeconomic advancement programs and seminars worldwide that will enhance and better lives.

• To give advisory services to government and institutions worldwide.

• To collaborate with existing NGO`s having same goals and objectives and government parastatals in protecting the rights of citizens.

