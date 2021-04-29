News Top Stories

Nigeria’s problem not corruption but ethnic triumphalism –Abaribe

…says FG pushing Nigerians toward self-help, disintegration

The Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that the problem currently plaguing the country has nothing to do with corruption, but everything to do with what he described as ‘ethnic triumphalism’. Abaribe made the assertion while presenting the keynote address at the 2021 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Owerri Branch. His words: “Before 2015, the majority opinion was that corruption was the problem. Now it is obvious to all that the main problem of Nigerian is basically ethnic triumphalism.”

He explained ethnic triumphalism to mean a feeling by one group that it is superior to other groups and a deliberate effort made to subjugate all other ethnic groups in Nigeria. Senator Abaribe maintained that under the present government, Fulani militia are on a mission of conquest all over Nigeria.

He said, “By infiltrating and trying to take over every region of this country, we have had to witness killings of natives, raping of women, destruction of farmlands, kidnapping of citizens all over the country and forest being forcefully occupied.” He regretted that the security forces that should offer protection seem to rather act as if they are in collusion with the criminals and this invading army being treated with seeming indifference. As a result, people are daily losing hope in the unity of the nation. The Senator stressed that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari was pushing Nigerians to selfhelp and obvious disintegration of the country with the enthronement of sectionalism and nepotism as state policies.

He regretted that the country is presently in a state of free fall. He added, “In my interactions with Nigerians across all divides and classes, you get the impression that Nigerians do not want to go to war. You also get the impression that Nigerians don’t want to be divided into many mini-countries today.

“But, Nigerians are being pushed to the wall by two things: Nepotism and sectionalism of this government and ethnic triumphalism that is going on; importing people from outside Nigeria who come into this country, decimating citizens and no effort is being made to tackle the problem because some people think they are of a particular religion or ethnic nationality.” According to him, the administration’s deaf ears to calls by well-meaning Nigerians to obey the Constitution and laws of the country was motivating the agitations, insecurity and threat of separation because of people’s feeling of abandonment and unjust treatment.

Our Reporters

