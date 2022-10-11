News

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president — Imulomen, Accord Presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Presidential flagbearer of Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imulomen has stated that the challenges facing the country are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of their career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He said this in a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Kano.

Imulomen noted that the major challenge facing the country is disunity, stating that if he becomes president all that will be history.

“Nigerians are suffering across board. We need a leader that is at the peak of his career, not a leader that is almost declining, we don’t need 80-year-old, 70-year-old president.”

“The problems of Nigeria need a youthful mind to engage it. I am the only candidate that will tackle security, that will tackle unemployment, that will take all Nigerians as one, there will not be a difference between youths in the north and south.”

He said that Accord as a party is one that represents unity, therefore, a president from the party is a guarantee of unity for the country.

Imulomen said, “If you have a president that is from accord, do you know the meaning of accord, accord means oneness and progress. The party represents unity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

USAID donates $220,000 agric equipment to 40 Nigerian women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its project implementor, Mercy Corps, has donated Cowpea Processing Equipment worth US$220,000 to 40 small-holder Nigerian women processors. The 40 beneficiaries drawn from Kebbi, Niger, Ebonyi, Benue, Borno, Yobe, Maiduguri, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and the FCT, were said to have been selected through the Feed the […]
News

Israel accuses Iran over deadly oil tanker attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel has accused Iran of being behind an attack on an oil tanker in which two crew members – a British national and a Romanian citizen – were killed. The MV Mercer Street, operated by the London-based company Zodiac Maritime, was off Oman’s coast in the Arabian Sea when the incident occurred on Thursday, […]
News

Man held for raping US girl who travelled for abortion

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man in the US state of Ohio has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who had to cross state lines for an abortion after her home state restricted the procedure. Gershon Fuentes, 27, appeared in court in Columbus on Wednesday, reports the BBC. The unnamed girl’s plight has drawn international attention. US […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica