Nigeria’s problems not political, but self-inflicted, says Adegbenro

A public commentator, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has taken a critical look at the mirage of problems confronting Nigeria and declared that they are not political but manmade. In a statement issued in Lagos, Adegbenro said the problems are neither from the All Progressive Congress (APC) nor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but from all of us. Adegbenro, who is from two political dynasties of (Adegbenro and Rewane), said: “We are collectively wicked, heartless and selfish,” lamenting that, “our suffering emanated from our Wickedness, Heartlessness and selfishness.” The statement reads further: “We are just wicked people.

The CBN pumped billions of naira into rice production, and we are big producers now. Yet, same Nigerians helped by government to go into rice farming at single digit interest rate are seizing the opportunity of non-competition from importation to sell at exorbitant price – We are just wicked. “The PHCN was sold with clauses that practically make us slaves to the buyers.

For government to severe the sales agreement would cost about N3trillion. The sellers that accepted such conditions are Nigerians, the buyers, who are part of the agreement, are Nigerians too. We are just wicked. “Government subsidises petrol consumption for everybody to benefit, but empty vessels would sail to our waters and payment received for empty vessels. The fake importers and those approving payments are Nigerians. We are just wicked.”

Like this: Like Loading...