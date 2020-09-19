News

Nigeria’s problems not political, but self-inflicted, says Adegbenro

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A public commentator, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, has taken a critical look at the mirage of problems confronting Nigeria and declared that they are not political but manmade. In a statement issued in Lagos, Adegbenro said the problems are neither from the All Progressive Congress (APC) nor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but from all of us. Adegbenro, who is from two political dynasties of (Adegbenro and Rewane), said: “We are collectively wicked, heartless and selfish,” lamenting that, “our suffering emanated from our Wickedness, Heartlessness and selfishness.” The statement reads further: “We are just wicked people.

The CBN pumped billions of naira into rice production, and we are big producers now. Yet, same Nigerians helped by government to go into rice farming at single digit interest rate are seizing the opportunity of non-competition from importation to sell at exorbitant price – We are just wicked. “The PHCN was sold with clauses that practically make us slaves to the buyers.

For government to severe the sales agreement would cost about N3trillion. The sellers that accepted such conditions are Nigerians, the buyers, who are part of the agreement, are Nigerians too. We are just wicked. “Government subsidises petrol consumption for everybody to benefit, but empty vessels would sail to our waters and payment received for empty vessels. The fake importers and those approving payments are Nigerians. We are just wicked.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NGO sensitises Lagosians on dangers of COVID-19, distributes palliatives

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

A non governmental and faith based organisation, Beulah World Initiative (BWI) has sensitised some Lagos residents on how to survive COVID19. Founder of the Initiative , Miss Chinyere Ononiwu, said BWI focuses on the emancipation of the underprivileged in the society. She said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, BWI decided to step up […]
News

Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday hinted that it was considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices and other judges in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The Bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of […]
News

Military ‘deactivates’ 160,000 illegal products in N/Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military, Thursday, said aggressive operations against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, had resulted in the “deactivation” of 150,000 litres of illegally refined automatuve gas oil (AGO), as well as 943.47 barrels of crude oil. It noted that the operations that culminated in the feat, were conducted between August 13 and 19 respectively. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: