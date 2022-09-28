Nigeria’s quest for economic growth via shipping

Nigeria and other countries have resolved to commence a shipping line, which would provide cabotage, passenger services and goods haulage in the first quarter of 2023, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

There is move by Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe to boost intra-African trade and reduce transportation costs from the first quarter of 2023 through a subregional shipping line, Sealink.

The project

The idea was conceived in 2019 when the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) collaborated to develop a sea link among members of the Joint Development Zone (JDZ), which are Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe, to establish a shipping line, which would provide cabotage, passenger services and goods haulage among the countries According to the countries, the new mode of transportation would increase trade volume, improve efficiency in transportation in the subregion and enhance economic growth and development of the countries.

Advantages

The project, which resulted from a successful comprehensive technical and economic feasibility study, was aimed at reducing the cost of moving cargo among the countries of the JDZ and increasing maritime and trade activities among them. They explained that Sealink would reduce the cost of moving cargoes, increase maritime and trade activities as payment of duty would be on goods delivered to the ports of final destination. Also, it would improve frequency of maritime services among the countries and ultimately improve commerce in and around the entire Gulf of Guinea.

Issues

For instance, the Head of Strategy and Communication, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr Tayo Omioji, said at a conference in Lagos with the theme: “Boosting Domestic Capacity for Sustainable Export Earnings,” that Nigeria currently engages the service of foreign vessels to move goods outside the country, which was expensive and having negative impacts on its foreign exchange earnings. He explained that the reliance on foreign vessels increases cost and travel time as goods were first moved from Nigeria to the point of origin of the vessels and then to the final destination.

Way forward

Omioji noted: “If we have our own shipping line, we can move our goods from other countries and bring them directly to Nigeria before moving to other countries.” He stressed that a lot had been done in terms of financing the project, saying that inability to find partnership agreement on time slowed it down. Omioji said: “We later thought of further expanding the scope of the project. In addition to having a shipping project that allows moving our goods on international water. We also felt that we should find scope in inland waterways. We need to do more in infrastructure to move the goods from the cities to export destinations. We need to also develop our inland waterways. We can use barges to carry goods in the absence of port materials. That was why we were finding a scope in inland waterways. Right now, we are charting and plotting the inland waterway, so that we can use barges to move some commodities.” He added that NEXIM was currently working with the Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Inland Ways Authority (NIWA) and others to ensure smooth execution of the project. Prior to the new development, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has advocated more partnership from operators in the maritime industry to take advantage of the Sealink project for regional maritime services that promote connectivity and trade frequency in Africa. For instance, NSC’s Assistant Director, Trade Services, Consumer Services Department, Mrs Adaora Nwonu, said that as part of the effort to ensure efficient regional shipping, about 60 per cent completion level on automated process at the port had been achieved and efforts have been put in place to improve services in the ports. Also, the Chairperson of Sealink Implementation Committee, Mrs Dabney Shallholma, explained that the project itself had shown resilience and adaptability, saying that Sealink’s partners have proven their long-term commitment. She noted that NEXIM Bank, Afreximbank and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) had expressed strong support towards the up-scaling of infrastructure and increasing Sealink’s fleet-mix. Shallholma noted: “Critical partnership frameworks between NEXIM, Sealink and regulatory agencies for approvals, permits and strategic collaborations have been executed through Memorandum of understanding (MOU) like the tripartite MOU with Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), as approved by the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) for permits and regular maintenance of the river channels. “The economic value of inland waterways shipping is never in doubt. For instance, the United States of America moves 630 million tonnes of bulk cargo valued at $73 billion annually. The solid minerals industry in Nigeria’s hin-terland could easily evacuate an annual estimated cargo throughput of 1.5 million tonnes (in 2021), two million tonnes in 2022 or even the expected surge of up to 10 million tonnes by the third year of Sealink’s operation. She stressed that Sealink was indeed important because it would provide Nigeria an opportunity for fleet expansion. For emphasis, she said that Africa had a total of 14.2 per cent of the global ship fleet, noting that Nigeria accounts for only 0.3 per cent of the global figure. She said: ”In addition, with Nigeria’s 0.3 per cent of global ship fleet, it accounts for 60 per cent of intra-African trade within West and Central Africa, which is being carried by foreign vessels. Sealink will shore up the percentage of Nigerian fleet to about four per cent of the global total fleet, and the country’s external trade and forex inflow will grow.”

Last line

There is need to expand the country’s fleet and develop the internal capacity to support the ships

