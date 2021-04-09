Nigeria’s quest for full digitisation takes shape

…country key to African market, says investor

Following the sweeping embrace of digitisation globally, Nigeria has continued to gain prominence in Africa as the process is receiving attention with more investors playing in the space. Besides investments that had found their way into the arena in the past, Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud -neutral data centre facilities, Africa Data Centres, has confirmed a significant investment into the construction of a new data centre facility in Lagos, Nigeria. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Stephane Duproz, “Nigeria is a key African market.

This region is hungry for digitisation and to pave the way for our hyperscale customers to deploy digitisation solutions to West Africa; Africa Data Centres’ construction of a 10-megawatt data centre in Lagos is well under way. “Our expansion into Nigeria marks one aspect of the company’s growth on the continent. In response to demand generated by hyperscalers, key cloud operators and multinational enterprises already making use of our data centres, we have purchased the Samrand facility in South Africa and our key build in Midrand is under way.

“These same clients, who have trusted us with their expansions into Kenya and other African territories, have expressed their interest in bringing digitisation at scale to West Africa. Our leadership and best practice in data centre operations have made us the obvious choice in their expansion strategies.” In 2016, the global digital economy was worth about $11.5 trillion, equivalent to 15.5 per cent of the world’s overall GDP.

The digital economy is expected to reach 25 per cent in less than a decade, quickly outpacing the growth of the overall economy. However, Nigeria is currently capturing only a fraction of this growth and needs to strategically invest in the foundational elements of its digital economy to keep pace. A report by the centre said the Lagos build marked a significant step forward in Africa Data Centres’ ambitious long-term strategy to digitise Africa.

“The Nigerian data centre will form Africa Data Centres’ West African hub. As interconnection remains a priority, the company will be adding it to its network of data centres, which at present includes Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cape Town, Harare and Kigali.

“The creation of a digital hub is the beginning of digital trans-formation capabilities for the region. Naturally, multinational enterprises will wish to be housed under the same roof as our hyperscaler customers due to the lower latency enjoyed.

“As such, the combination of cloud providers and enterprises make these data centres marketplaces of the ecosystem and, most importantly, the base for the country’s digital and economic development. Additionally, keeping African data on African soil is another key consideration driving the demand for local data centre facilities,” the report said. Africa Data Centres has indicated that the Lagos build will spur the economy, creating job opportunities in various sectors. “The stimulus effect to the economy of digitisation is well documented and Nigeria is ready for this technology boom.

“Furthermore, our construction policy is to uplift the community as far as possible, employing local contractors and creating work opportunities within the communities we enter, so the job creation opportunities are realised at both grassroots and hi-tech levels.

“Digitising the continent at the cost of the environment is not a sacrifice Africa Data Centres is prepared to entertain. Our strategy encompasses empowering and uplifting the people, the environment and the economy,” added Duproz. Having secured premium land in Lagos, Africa Data Centres has designed its latest data centre facility in line with environmental best practice, using grey or nonpotable water for cooling and utilising solar energy to offset its reliance on the grid. New Telegraph recalled that African nations had been urged to adopt digital solutions towards achieving economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking during a webinar organised by Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA), International Association of Science Parks and Areas (IASP) Africa Division President and CEO of Abuja Technology Village FZ Co, Nigeria, Ms. Hauwa Yabani emphasised the need for utilising technology and innovation in search for solutions to challenges facing the continent.

“The pandemic showed us the importance of digitally enhanced solutions in mitigating crisis as a way of living especially for a continent with a population of over 1.3 billion. Digital transformation presents an opportunity for Africa to provide value in new ways thereby leapfrogging the continent’s developing trajectories and accelerating its social and economic advancements,” said Yabani.

She further stated: “The pandemic has been reported to have caused failure to about 30 per cent of small businesses, thereby begging for answers to the question on how to leverage innovation to survive,” adding that it is only through innovation-led approach es that the continent will recover from the pandemic.

Technology, she pointed out, has continued to emerge and the adaption of digital solutions is more important now than ever, a development that is only important for Africa but also the rest of the world.” While reiterating the IASP Africa Division’s support towards supporting innovation, she stressed the need for utilising rising and existing start-ups in the continent which are critical in advancing the continent’s free trade agreement for the benefit of all Africans.

