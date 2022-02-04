Nigeria’s quest for World Cup ticket and the AFCON debacle

At the ongoing Cameroon 2021 Africa Nations Cup, the draws for the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs were held. Nigeria was drawn against Ghana in the decisive home and away ties slated to take place between March 24 and 29. For a Ghanaian team that crashed out in the prelims of AFCON, we believe the playoff ties will be taken seriously just as Nigeria will also seek solace in grabbing the World Cup ticket after the disappointing ouster in the last 16 stage of the continental football fiesta. We recall that Nigeria, Ghana matches are always big fixtures on the continent and so the home and away games will be explosive.

It will be survival of the fittest especially because every country wants to be in Qatar. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to name a substantive coach for the Eagles in the days ahead after the announced new handler Jose Peseiro is yet to assume duty. According to the initial plan of the NFF, the Portuguese would have led the Eagles to the playoff tie. However, that seems to have changed after the impressive show of the Eagles in the early stage of the AFCON. However, we want to clearly state that after the performances of the team in Cameroon, Austin Eguavoen, who led the team to play four quality games within two weeks, deserves to at least handle the Ghana game.

It will be risky to allow a new handler to take charge of the team in such a decisive fixture. Eguavoen has a job in the federation’s office but clearly, he is, for now, the best man to take charge of the Eagles for the playoff against Ghana. We are confident that with hard work, Nigeria can win the Qatar 2022 ticket because payers like Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Odion Ighalo, who were unable to make the team to Cameroon, will now fortify the squad against Ghana to fight for the World Cup slot. At a time like this, Nigerians will only forget the AFCON disappointment if the NFF chieftains put on their thinking cap to ensure Eagles win the ticket to the World Cup taking place in November.

It is the only way to truly say sorry to the teeming fans of the game who were expecting the AFCON trophy in Nigeria after a bright start in Cameroon. We make bold to say Ghana must be beaten because there will be no excuses if the Eagles fail in this quest! We recall that after the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon, Nigeria emerged the best team as the Eagles were the only side with three wins in three games but it was shocking when the team, winners of group D, fell to the third place team of group F, Tunisia.

Credit goes to the North Africans for their tactical discipline and overall approach to the last 16 game which saw Nigeria lacking bite and unable to create chances upfront. Interim Coach Eguavoen, who was voted best coach of the first round, made mistakes in the tie against the Carthage Eagles.

He admitted that he should have brought in Chidera Ejuke at crunch time to unlock the resilience Tunisian defence. Semi Ajayi, who was very exceptional against Guinea Bissau, should have been in the starting line-up but Eguavoen kept faith with Kenneth Omeruo. And when the encounter became tough, the changes made by the former international were horrible.

The removal of Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho was not good when the Eagles were chasing the game. If Awoniyi was to have gone out, Iheanacho who is the most creative in the team should have been retained. Ahmed Musa was also introduced when Ejuke and Henry Onyekuru were on the bench. Overall, we believe it was a bad day in the office for the Eagles as Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were effectively caged. Rather than switching positions or changing formation, Eguavoen and the players themselves could not salvage the situation. The Eagles recorded only one shot on target in the entire match.

The lesson learnt is that if the wing play is not working, there should be flexibility and dynamism to switch formation. It was a sad exit for the team which many already tipped to go all the way and win a fourth AFCON title for Nigeria. It was not to be.

We must stress that the distractions that followed the exploits of the team after the impressive preliminaries were also not good during a competition. Phone calls and cash promises at a time the team was yet to reach anywhere were not good. We should learn to avoid this in future competitions. To show seriousness, the issue of Ghana’s Black Stars’ failure in Cameroon and their attempt to gain a Qatar ticket was discussed at the country’s parliament. We hereby charge the Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare to take the ‘Eagles problems’ to the assembly and presidency such that the NFF chieftains will not use personal ambitions to derail the country’s quest for glory at the highest level of the round leather game – the World Cup.

