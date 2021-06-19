Nigeria’s recurrent expenditure hits N28trn in 10 years as Capex suffers setback

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, may have continued to pay lip service to promises by successive governments to spend more on infrastructural development with less attention on recurrent expenses. Findings by Saturday Telegraph Federal Government spent N11.86 trillion more on recurrent expenditures than it spent on capital expenditure in 10 years. Figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance and Budget by Saturday Telegraph showed recurrent expenditure gulped about N28.15trillion between fiscal year 2011 and 2020 while on the flip-side, about N16.47billion was splashed on capital expenditure.

Total government spending on both recurrent and capital expenditures stood at about N44.62trillion in 10 years, with the former accounting for over 63 percent. Further analysis of government expenditure showed that debt servicing stands head to head with capital expenditure at N14.04trillion.

Performance review of capital expenditure in the 2020 budget which was extended till May 2021 showed that about N1.96trillion was allocated to capital spending in the roads, power, housing, rail and aviation sectors as well as the provision of physical and food security. An analysis of the data from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on 2020 capital performance for MDAs as at 31st March, 2021 showed that a total of N1.96 trillion was released and cash backed to MDAs for their 2020 capital projects and programmes. The data also revealed that only about N1.5 trillion (74.10 percent) of the total amount released and cash-backed was utilized by MDAs as at 31st March, 2021.

A report on the performance of the 2020 budget released in May by the Federal Finance Ministry noted that the FGN has continued to pursue its goal of reducing the share of recurrent to total expenditure in its annual budgets as stated in the 2020-2022 Amended Fiscal Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. According to Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, key initiatives aimed at cutting down recurrent costs were therefore rigorously pursued during the period which includes the roll-out of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to higher institutions of learning and the introduction of the Bottom-up Cash Plan Module.

But she said effects of these efforts have however been reduced by the growing personnel cost as well as the lower revenue generation which resulted to higher borrowing and therefore high recurrent debt expenditure. This is also compounded by the need for fiscal incentives to minimize poverty and boost the economy after the COVID-19 disruptions.

Total non-debt recurrent expenditure of N1,212.19billion was spent in the fourth quarter of 2020. This implies a decrease of N23.38billion (1.89percent) from the quarterly estimate of N1,235.57 billion. It was however N47.77 billion (4.10percent) and N127.66billion (11.77 percent) above N1,164.42billion and N1,084.53billion levels of expenditure reported in the third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. A total of N4,645.21 billion was spent in the year 2020 as recurrent expenditure. This indicates a decrease of N297.07 billion (6.01 percent) below the annual estimate of N4,942.28billion.

Meanwhile, total debt service in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N719.12 billion indicating a decrease of N18.80billion (2.55percent) from the N737.93 billion projected for the quarter. A total of N468.34 billion was proposed for domestic debt service in the quarter under review but N327. 17billion was actually used for the service of the FGN domestic debt. This indicates a difference of N141.17billion (30.14percent) from the prorate quarterly estimate. A total of N1,873.34billion was proposed for FGN domestic debt service in 2020 while N1,871.94 billion was actually spent, representing a difference of N1.40 billion (0.07 per-cent) from the annual projection.

The sum of N201.37 billion was proposed for external debt servicing in the quarter under review. Actual external debt service payment however amounted to N164.86billion indicating a difference of N36.51billion (18.13percent) from the prorate quarterly projection. A total of N805.47 billion was also projected for the service of external debt in 2020 while N553.18 billion (US$243.88 billion) was used, indicating a difference of N252.29 billion (31.32 percent) from the annual estimate. Total budget deficit in 2020 which extends till May 2021 stood at about N6.6trillion, representing a budget to GDP ratio of 4.33percent which is above the target rate of 3.30 percent.

The 2020 Fiscal Framework estimated a quarterly fiscal deficit of N1,152.06 billion (exclusive of Multi-lateral/ Bi-lateral Project-tied Loan of N96.82 billion) to be financed through earnings from Privatization Proceeds of N31.51 billion, Borrowing from Special Accounts of N65.91 billion, Foreign Borrowing of N496.17 billion and Domestic Borrowing (FGN Bond) of N553.47 billion. The inflow and outflow of fund for the Federal Government resulted in a fiscal deficit of N1.86trillion (4.26percent of prorate GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This represents a significant increase in deficit to the tune of N703.44billion (61.06percent) of the projected deficit for the period. However, only N25.0billion was borrowed domestically (FGN Bond) while other sources of financing items did not materialize. This resulted in a N1,830.50 billion net deficit financing for the review period.

