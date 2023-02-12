Nigeria’s religious leaders insincere –Bishop Obinwaogu

The General Overseer and Presiding Bishop of the Redeemed Pillar of Fire Ministry, Isolo, Lagos, Bishop (Dr.) Adol Paul Obinwaogu has said Nigerian religious leaders are a major problem of the nation due to insincerity. Obinwaogu, who said the church is found wanting in focus, capacity and standard, decried the level of materialism prevalent among ministers. “God created light and darkness, and confirms light good, not darkness. But, churches today confirmed darkness as good. Because many ministers today are yet to experience the truth of the word of God and have encountered God to know His standard.

“The truth of today’s church is, you can’t expect the mango tree to produce oranges. Truth has departed from churches and no more truth of the word of God in the church. What people honour and celebrate in the church today is lies and earthly material things. “If Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other blocs will set up a high powered committee or task force with support of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to monitor and oversee those who want to establish a church. This will reduce proliferation of churches and every dick and harry becoming a ‘General Overseer’ when they cannot oversee anything,” he stated.

Speaking further on the present situation in Nigeria, Obinwaogu said, “The problem of Nigeria is religious leaders, the church Rabbi’s and the Muslim Huzzahs, imams and Alfas who refused to tell the truth to their followers that are in position of authority and power when they are going wrong. If religious leaders can be truthful and tell the truth to their followers, we will have less problems in Nigeria. “Without religious leaders sacrificing all to tell their followers the truth, Nigeria will continue to be in problems. John 8 verse 32 says ‘yea shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.'”

