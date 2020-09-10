Nigeria’s restructuring: Can Arewa bite the bullet?

The best way to illustrate the North’s present precarious socio-economic position in Nigeria today is that of the proverbial rabbit caught in the crossfire lights of an oncoming vehicle. The region currently faces multiple threats to its security, the most pronounced of which many observers say could severely cripple the capacity of the region to survive and provide even the most minimal of basic service to its citizens.

Like that rabbit, the North is at the moment in a state of paralyzed surprise, fear and bewilderment at the unfolding scenario currently playing out on its shores. With the present administration, which got elected on the North’s platform, entering the last lap of its second-term it would be wise for it to begin to ponder on the fate of its people with respect to the resultant, yet increasingly unending calls for restructuring from some quarters, especially the other components of the federation.

The quest for an achievable federal structure that could be acceptable to most of its people means so many things to so many people. It can often be quite daunting even for the elites at best, and at worst it is lost in translation for the rest of the masses, especially in the region. Like many analysts have argued, politics and political control has been the North’s way of balancing power with the more industrious and developed South. However, what several decades of northern power domination has shown is that political power in itself is useless if it is not anchored on a vision of development.

The pro-restructuring pundits on the one hand anchor their argument that the future of Nigeria as a Federation lies in regional development, which they say could be stronger relative to the strength of the sum of its parts. On the flip side of the debate however, the restructuring opponents argue that the deep ethno-religious divisions in the country may not make any equitable restructuring feasible for their people. Interestingly, former Kaduna legislator civil and political activist, Shehu Sani, recently said the first obstacle against restructuring is that the North considers it “a South-West agenda”; the second factor is “the fear that it is only about control of oil resources”.

The third factor is the fear of loss of political patronage, territory and economic privileges, while the fourth, according to the former lawmaker, is opportunism and lack of political will and courage by the past and present governments.

For whatever it is worth, given that the political landscape would inexorably shift out of its control post-2023, there is no greater period than now for the North to untether itself from this image of illusory political superiority and meaningfully engage with its other counterparts in the union towards ending this roller-coaster ride that seems to lead Nigeria and Nigerians nowhere. Just as ex-Minister Abdullahi posited, 2023 presents a great opportunity for the North to embrace a different kind of politics.

He instructively pointed out that the manner the present political process operates does not help the vital goals of enhancing constructive pluralism and peaceful co-existence and therefore needs to discover a means of engaging its multiple interests and groups in major and productive discussions as a priority. In this regard, it might do well for the North to heed the advice of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and erstwhile Chief of Staff to immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who so brilliantly advised on a way forward for the region in such an arrangement.

In a recent article he titled: “Rebuilding the North”, he posited that the North has the most to gain from a holistic review in the manner the nation is structured, and advised that its elite and thinkers should begin to design options for a future that may involve negotiations with other elites and leaders and an outcome that will give the region a number of advantages.

He, however, stated that there are a number of fundamental pre-requisites if the North must be salvaged, secured and placed on a path to sustained recovery for it to be able to compete favourably with its other counterparts in the country, if even in the long-term. Of these, he said the most significant is what happens to the Nigerian state in the next decade.

The APC chieftain pointed out amongst others that firstly the North may have an opportunity to re-design its political and social structures to address the quality of governance, manage pluralism better and give space to its core values in the manner the citizens live. Second, he said, it will enjoy greater leverage in developing its human and economic resources for the benefit of its own people; and third, it will relate better with other parts of the nation, as a valuable partner that contributes to the development of the nation, and a region that is vital to the development of other parts of the country.

Proffering his own solution, former Governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, says the only way out of the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria was to divide the country into six regions, saying those calling for restructuring must think of what will unite the country and make Nigerians proud of themselves and of their country, adding that with this, each regional government would now decide how many states and local governments that befits it.

Whichever way one chooses, Dr. Baba- Ahmed has succinctly spelt it out, that if Nigeria survives as one, it will be largely because its political system ultimately succeeds in creating major spaces for growth and development of parts of the nation at radically different paces and manageable, but different directions.

Imam writes from Tudun-Wada, Kaduna via aminimam@gmail.com

