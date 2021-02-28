Nigeria’s sea cargo drops by N2.4trn in one year

The value of export cargo moved by sea from Nigeria to other countries dropped by N2.3 trillion between September 2019 and September 2020. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that sea cargo which fetched the country N5.3 trillion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019 dropped to N2.9 trillion by the third quarter of 2020.

According to the Q3 2019 data released by the NBS, water transport, which had remained the major mode of transporting goods between Nigeria and its trading partners accounted for N5.3 trillion or 99.39 per cent of total exports.

Air transport contributed N15.4 billion, road transport accounted for N11.6 billion and other means contributed N5.4 billion. In terms of imports, water transport accounted for N3.5 trillion or 89.5 per cent of the value of total imports. Goods imported by road and air were valued at N17.2 billion and N390.3 billion respectively. However, the third quarter of 2020 witnessed a drop in export sea cargo.

According to the NBS, sea cargo accounted for N2 trillion or 99.06 per cent of total exports. Air transport contributed N20.6 billion or 0.69 per cent, road transport accounted for N3.0 billion or 0.10 per cent while other transport accounted for N4.4 billion or 0.15 per cent. In terms of imports, sea cargo accounted for N4.9 trillion or 92.2 per cent of total imports. Air and road accounted for imports valued at N387.3 billion or 7.2 per cent and N33.4 billion or 0.6 per cent respectively. Stakeholders have blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the drop in sea cargo in the past one year. The zonal coordinator, Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Dr Osita Chukwu, told our correspondent that exporters lost huge sums of money during the pandemic. He said: “The lockdown period was very tough for operators in the maritime industry.

“Even though the seaports were open for the movement of goods, processing trade documents was a challenge because the banks did operate at full capacity due to the restriction of movement.”

In its review of 2020 maritime transport, the United Nations concluded that the impact of COVID-19 on African maritime transport had been a negative one.

In the Nigerian maritime sector, increased calls by stakeholders have led to greater focus and investment in digital technology for the seaports.

Like this: Like Loading...