Nigeria’s security architecture has collapsed, says Kano LP guber candidate

Alhaji Bashir I. Bashir, a mechanical engineer, is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he speaks on the state of the nation and why he wants to be the next governor of Kano State

How will you as a Nigerian assess the current security situation in the country? Are you satisfied with what is on ground?

It is disturbing for one to talk about the current security situation in the country. The situation is just like moving from frying pan to fire.

Can you elaborate further?

Yes, let me give you an example. When President Muhammadu Buhari came in 2015, the whole issue of insecurity was only contained in the North-East. And even within the North-East, it was in the suburbs, not in the cities. There could be attacks in Nigeria or any other place but within the city there was relative peace.

Although outside the cities there were few local governments where Boko Haram operatives were fully in charge. However, the only two states where one can say there was relative peace were Kano and Jigawa states.

It means that insecurity is growing exponentially. From the North-East, it has conquered the whole of the North-West and even other states in the South and South-South regions are in trouble. There are serious issues of insecurity such as kidnappings, banditry and all sorts of terrorist activities.

Initially, the challenges were based on the activities of Boko Haram now it has become transactional. Wherever one is either at home or workplace is prone to attack nobody is safe. I think it is going from bad to worse.

What is your take on the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre?

It was a national embarrassment. You call it National Correctional Centre situated in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where the President and Commander-in-Chief is sitting, likewise Chief Justice of the Federation, Senate President, IGP, Director-General of SS, Speaker, NIA Director among others but yet the attack was successfully executed.

Although we learned the DSS reports indicated that there was likelihood of it to happen, there was prior knowledge of what was going to happen; Boko Haram or whoever they were and those who attacked Kaduna-Abuja train on transit gave their conditions before the attack.

Their major condition apart from the monetary aspect, was that they were demanding for the release of their criminal colleagues who were apprehended and kept in custody at the correctional centres nationwide. They were demanding the release of their commanders.

It was pedestrian knowledge. You need not have high security knowledge to know that the targets of these people were Correctional Centres all over Nigeria, especially Kaduna-Abuja axis where you have the preponderance of these people who are detained there.

In fact, they are combative enemies and the question is why should you apprehend terrorists all these years and you are still keeping them in such a porous area? This is because Kuje Correctional Centre is like an Island you can approach virtually from 360 degree.

When the USA caught all the al-Qaida people they took them to Guantanamo Bay. If anyone is there, he would be sighted from a distance of 10 miles away and be picked. Why should you keep these hardened criminals where you are housing these petty criminals? One you are given smaller criminals to have access to bigger criminals and have the tendency of recruiting them.

Two, the vulnerability of the place is too much. I think the whole security architecture of this country has collapsed and this is due to weak and bad leadership on ground. A leader is supposed to keep his head when other people are losing theirs. He should be able to think for the nation and be proactive

How do you see the move by Senators threatening to impeach the President?

I looked at it from two perspectives. Number one, Abuja has been surrounded by terrorists and bandits and there are more than 10 different reports by the DSS to that effect. As for me this too was late in coming. The Senators did not do this to save Nigeria and Nigerians but for satisfying their personal aggrandizement.

I think Abuja used to be a safe haven for them because all of them have abandoned their constituencies and converged on Abuja with all their children schooling there. Interestingly, Abuja is no longer safe. Let me refer you to a popular American film titled “Nowhere to Run” and now they are pretending that they would want to impeach the President.

What about the dwindling economic fortune? What is your view on the shape of the nation’s economy now?

As I am talking to you, I just send someone to go and change $2,000 for me and said the dollar is now N710 to a dollar. You see, I have been opportune to travel widely and I have lived in some of the countries. From 1994-1995 if you travelled to Saudi Arabia, U.S.A China, some parts of Europe UAE, there the value of the dollar has been stabled..

If you go to the UAE the dollar to the Dirham exchanges for 360 and for the past 15 to twenty years it has been like that, why not in Nigeria? So you can’t give what you don’t have. This is the only government that glorifies incompetence. You have Ministers and the only two ministers that were sacked are those of Finance and Communication.

Tell us a little about yourself?

I was born in Kano State in 1968, to a humble lineage of Islamic scholars and merchants. My parents are Hajiya Rabi’ah and Muhammad Bashiru Alkalin Jahun, the son of Alkalin Sumaila Isyaku, the Son of Hajiya Hannatu, the daughter of Waziri Gidado , the Son of Hajiya Asma’u (Dodo), the daughter of famous Islamic Scholar Liman Zahraddeen (Liman Zara).

I am an engineer by profession. After my primary school, I attended Bagauda Technical College. On passing out I went to the City and Guilds of London Institute, where I studied Mechanical Engineering, and later obtained a Master’s Degree in Gas Engineering and Management from The University of Salford, Greater Manchester, UK.

I obtained a post graduate Diploma in Financial Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University. My varied fields of specializations are diverse due to several years in the Oil and Gas Industry.

I was trained as Exxon-Mobil Lubricants Engineer at The Exxon Chemicals Training Center Abingdon, United Kingdom, I was at various times the Production Manager of the largest and most modern lubricant blending plant in Africa, producing various grades of synthetic and conventional industrial and automotive lubricants for domestic consumption and exports.

I was the team leader in the design, construction and laying of the first ever indigenous natural gas pipeline; second only to the famous Engr O. O in the then Gaslink, a subsidiary of Unipetrol Nig. Plc.

Outside my professional calling, even before I ventured fully into politics, I was a financial supporter of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC); I later became the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) Kano State gubernatorial candidate during the 2015 general elections and came third after APC and PDP.

In 2019, I was the leading PDP gubernatorial aspirant and now in 2022 I was the immediate leading aspirant in APC but was forced out by the Ganduje cabal.

While contesting for the Kano State Governorship seat in the APC, I ran a well-articulated campaign with special focus on energy/power provision, health care improvement, agricultural development and job creation. I feature regularly on radio programmes and I am well received by both my supporters and pundits alike.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...