Nigeria’s security architecture has failed under Buhari – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has launched another attack on the Muhammadu Buhari administration amid the growing security concerns in the country.

Ortom at the weekend blamed the said security challenge facing Nigeria on the “failed security architecture of the Federal Government”.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Benue Province 5 headquarters in Makurdi, also lamented the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced from their communities following attacks by herdsmen.

He said, “I don’t see how I will remain quiet when I have 1.5 million IDPs still suffering under the rain and everywhere. This is as a result of failed security architecture of the Federal Government by not providing for them necessary logistics.

“My people are being killed, even last week they were killed. They cannot go back to farms.

Those who went back were killed and you (Federal Government) want me to keep quiet and you have the security architecture. If you want me to keep quiet, provide justice, equity and fairness to my people who elected me then I will never say a word. But without doing the needful that I know is deliberate, I will not keep quiet but continue to speak.”

Ortom said the primary responsibility of any government is to protect life and property. However, he clarified that he is not against the Buhari administration but would always criticize it constructively when it is going astray to put it back on track.

The governor urged RCCG members to be focused. Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 8, C.T. Oni, urged the congregation to have faith in God. Pastor in charge of the Benue Province 5, Pastor Granville Alaye, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

