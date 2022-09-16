Nigeria’s security architecture needs rejigging to combat insurgency –Akrika

A constitutional lawyer and former commissioner in Anambra State, Okorie Akrika, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on insecurity in the country, the way forward and other national issues

Recently, there was a move by some members of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country. What are your views on the move?

The grundnorm of the country which is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria rests in the National Assembly, the powers to impeach the president just as various states Assembly have the power to impeach the governors for certain categories of official offences put in a simple language as gross misconduct. So, essentially, the National Assembly reserves and retains the constitutional powers to impeach the president in clear cases of infraction of constitutional provisions and breach of oath of office.

Do you think that impeachment is fashionable at this time when the tenure of the President is about to end?

The truth is that if you look at the constitutional provisions, it never stipulated time frame within which a president or governor can be impeached. So, he can be impeached a day before he leaves office. A governor can also be impeached a day before he leaves office. But it will appear that the National Assembly you know slept on their constitutional powers for a very long time.

This is because it is very obvious that the president has variously and unjustifiably breached the Nigeria’s constitution in many instances from the manner of appointments in which the law mandates him to constitute his cabinet and make appointments in such a manner and extent as to reflect the federal character of the federation and that is contained in the Fundamental Objectives and Principles of State Policy as encapsulated in chapter two. The president has flagrantly disobeyed and disregarded that constitutional mandate.

It is also on record that so many functionaries of the Federal Government have breached the financial regulations of this country for one reason or the other and the president has refused to set the law in motion to call those officers to order. We have cases of abuse of powers and we have instances where monies are being withdrawn without following due process.

You remember what happened some two years ago when the Federal Ministry of Finance went about sharing money under the guise of COVID-19 intervention and at the end of the day there were no proper records kept and many Nigerians criticized and spoke about it. We were told that the office of the Federal Ministry of Finance got burnt though they claim that the requisite documents were not affected. As at today, we do not have the records of the financial undertakings of the Ministry of Finance.

The issue of insecurity is no longer news to Nigerians but they are worried that government has become incapacitated. What is your take on that?

Let me situate it legally and politically. Legally, in section 14 sub-section (2), the constitution was very clear that the security of lives and property is the main purpose why government is established. So, the duty the president owes Nigerians is not only fundamental and constitutional but also at the root of the very essence of government. So, I will say that the Federal Government, as a matter of fact, has failed in all aspects and in all ramifications of putting in place a salutary security outfit or apparatus for the country.

Let us look at the manner of appointments of security chiefs. It is without doubt that if you look at the security architecture of this country, you will discover that it is unwarranted and lopsided You now talk about the way they operate and it is baffling that after spending humongous amount of money to acquire Tucano jets, the Federal Government has at the end of the day turned round to a pedestrian approach by saying that they want to ban the use of Okada. The Federal Government has failed to address the root cause of insecurity in the country and it will appear that going by what some people are alleging; there are elements of complacency if not collaboration between the Federal Government and the bandits.

Otherwise, how does one explain the situation where people who are caught and who profess to be bandits are not formally prosecuted months and even years after their confession and at the end of the day, there was an eventual jail break in Kuje Correctional Centre. Having arrested them, why didn’t you activate the judicial process to make sure that the people will now be taken away from Kuje Correctional Centre and put in a maximum security prison?

So, you can see that the Federal Government has not done what it ought to do to secure lives and property. So, Nigerians will appear justified when they accuse government of either not doing enough or being complacent or collaborating with the bandits or that security operatives are not doing the needful. So, what I am saying is that as a measure to correct the anomalies, the security architecture of this country needs to be rejigged without waste of time. The president also has to change his own personal orientation towards the issue of insecurity.

He should appreciate the fact that security being everybody’s business, there is the urgent need for him to be pragmatic by interfacing the respective state governments. Security is under the Exclusive List, which means that only the Federal Government has the exclusive right to make laws and implement programmes on security but nothing stops him from being a little pragmatic by engaging the governors and finding out from them where there is presence of dangerous people, so that he can now deploy security operatives to contain them. When you fail to do so, they will now start from spot A to spot B.

That was why governors in the he South-West opted for Amotekun, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his own decided to drive the process and the Federal Government said and did nothing. By that act alone, the Federal Government unlawfully shaded and failed to excise its powers. When insecurity became almost uncontrollable in Zamfara State, the governor came out to authorize the people to acquire arms. So, we can see that the Federal Government is either adopting hide and seek approach or a selective approach to matters and issues of insecurity in the country, which should not be as that means that issues concerning our lives are being politicized.

What do you recommend as the way out?

There should be an amendment to the constitutional, so that the matter of security should no longer be left in the Exclusive List as incidents have shown that the Federal Government is not determined to contain the issue of insecurity in the country. When you look at the Kuje Prison matter, you can agree with me that government has not thought it wise or important to explain to Nigerians what actually happened. It is the same with the attack of the President’s convoy as well as the attacks on the country’s seat of power.

They said that they cannot fight insecurity on the ground and in the isolated case of banditry that they are better armed than our security operatives. Now the question is: The humongous amount of money spent or appropriated in our budget; what is it for?

Assuming without conceding that that the terrorists are stronger on land, what happened to the Nigerian Air force? Are they telling us that the terrorists are also better on air? One can conclude that it is either the Federal Government is not telling us the truth or that it is treating the issue of insecurity with kid gloves or that the Federal Government had a different agenda all together. The late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as despotic as they claimed, said that any act of insurgency, insecurity or banditry that lasts for more than twenty four hours, that government has a hand in it. So, if it has gone out of hand, going by the above statement, it will not be wrong or out of place to say that government has a hand in it.

Some people are leaving Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory due to apprehension of a possible attack; do you that it is the solution?

There is no way one can justify a situation where bandits have summoned the courage to take the battle to the seat of power. There is no reason why the Federal Government is now closing public institutions based on insecurity. It means that there is something fundamentally wrong with the management of security business of this country. If the Federal Government cannot come out openly to tell Nigerians what the position is, then Nigerians can as well believe the rumor that is gaining ground that all these things are being put in place to truncate our nascent democracy.

There is no reason why the issue of insecurity is now being extended to Abuja to the extent of affecting our national lives. Public institutions have closed down, so the Federal Government cannot be exonerated if it does not take decisions and decisive actions about what is happening from the insinuations making the round that this is a ploy to create a situation, so as to justify military intervention.

But I want to tell you that military intervention now cannot be accepted by Nigerians under whatever guise or under whatever reason and under whatever form. This is because democracy must be allowed to take its course. If the Federal Government is not doing well, Nigerians should be afforded the opportunity to excise their franchise and elect a government of their choice.

So, whoever is thinking about using the military to truncate this democracy and prevent Nigerians from excising their franchise should have at the back of his or her mind that he or she is questioning the continuous existence of this country. This is because it is very obvious that what is keeping Nigeria together now is the sustenance of our democracy. If for any reason the various components of this country feel that they can no longer stay together; that their continued staying together can no longer be guaranteed, we can as well do it the Soviet Union way by coming out to say that this system is not working, so ‘To your tents Oh Nigerians.’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...