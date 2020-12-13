Nigeria’s security situation is very worrisome, says Namdas

Hon. Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas represents Jada/ Ganye/Mayo Belwa/ Toungo Federal Constituency of Adamawa State and is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Army. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, the former House spokesman speaks on the state of insecurity in the nation, the efforts by the military in tackling insurgency and the way forward

Majority of Nigerians are deeply worried that the rate of killing, kidnapping, armed robbery and general insecurity is becoming almost intractable. As chairman of the committee on Army, how worried are you?

Truly speaking, all of us are worried. In fact, even the military, the National Assembly and the entire executive are worried at the scale of insecurity in the country, particularly the killings we see by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists. It is really worrisome but we are committed to doing everything to ensure that these unfortunate happenings are curtailed significantly and possibly end.

Part of the problem we are working as legislators to address is that in as much as insecurity persists and crime is becoming sophisticated, we need to do more in terms of providing and procuring modern technological infrastructure to track down criminals and terrorists.

I know there is this argument that the government has spent so much on the military but the truth of the matter is that we need to invest more in the security sector.

As long as crime continues, we have to also spend more. In the 2021 budget, N27 billion was proposed as capital component for the Nigerian Army that I oversight. As far as I am concerned, even if the entire N27 billion is released at a time for the Army, it is grossly inadequate.

Mind you, this capital component includes purchase of arms, Grade A vehicles, construction and maintenance of barracks and a host of other things.

This is not enough and that is why we feel the capital component of the budget should be increased, because if this is not done, I wonder how the Army will be able to contain the aggression from insurgents and the security crisis. Secondly, there should be more training for the Nigeria Police; attention should not be concentrated on the Army or the military alone. The constitutional role of the police is to be able to resolve or contain any internal security crisis.

It is only when the threat level is beyond the police that the military is drafted to assist. But in Nigeria today, when there is internal security threat or crisis, it is the military that is being blamed, as if it is the constitutional role of the military. We know that there are stages that the Army will always get involved.

And the only way to contain the crisis we have at hand is to take care of both the Army and the police. If the police are well-trained and well-armed, I can assure you they will do the job and reduce the pressure on the Army.

So, let us take the police more serious than ever before. I recall that when we used to have a welltrained Police Mobile Force; they were able to contain internal security uprisings. But today, it will be difficult for them to face Boko Haram and bandits.

My advice is that we should pay more attention to the training of the police and other armed forces and also equip them with the latest weapons and ammunitions.

Let us not rely wholly on the Army because even in terms of personnel, the Nigeria Police has more personnel than the army. If you go to every village, you will see a police post but that is not the case with the Army.

There is a general impression that the Boko Haram insurgents are better equipped than the Nigerian military and that is why the terrorists have been on massive offensive on Nigerians. From your oversight as Chairman of the Committee on Army, could you enlighten the public on this narrative?

I would not say that the bandits or Boko Haram terrorists are well fortified than our armed forces. But I can tell you that the Nigerian Army needs more sophisticated weapons and ammunition to contain the insurgents. The truth is that some of the arms that Boko Haram uses to fight the Nigerian Army belong to the Army.

This is because, sometimes, when they ambush our soldiers, they take some of these ammunitions and use them to fight us. I will still reiterate the fact that it is not the responsibility of the Army to contain internal security and we must not blame the situation we have found ourselves on the Nigerian Army. What we need now is synergy among the security agencies for us to successfully tackle the security challenge at hand.

The Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, DSS, Civil Defence and all other agencies have a role to play and they must work together to achieve results. If they are not working together, we cannot succeed. But recently, we can see that the armed forces are cooperating with one another and we have to consciously equip all the agencies for us to contain these insurgents.

There is a belief that the continued stay in office of the Service Chiefs beyond their service and retirement ages is impacting negatively on the war against terrorism. Some critics have even alleged that they have run out of ideas. What is your take on this?

I have actually stopped commenting on this particular issue. If the House makes a resolution on an issue, it has become a House issue. The resolution of the House is that the Service Chiefs should be sacked. The Senate has also passed a similar resolution as well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum all calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs.

This is the position of the National Assembly and the governors but this is, however, only advisory. The buck stops on the president’s table and the decision is his as provided by the constitution. The Service Chiefs may be part of the problem but let us not believe that sacking them will automatically solve the problem.

There are other things that will have to go with it, although people have been advocating for the sack of the Service Chiefs. In my own opinion, the President who has more of the intelligence report, who is a retired general, a former Head of State and former Commander-in-Chief and now President and Commander-in-Chief must have reasons for keeping them.

But for me, I prefer we have a holistic approach towards solving the problem. And this entails training and retraining of our security personnel to be up to date with the trends in the sector globally. Technology is key in this fight and we must embrace it.

The government also has to boost the morale of security personnel; those in the war front should be properly taken care and their families well catered for. Families of those who die in the course of the assignment should be properly compensated and their children’s welfare handled properly.

But if personnel die in the war and their families are not adequately compensated, they are ejected from their official accommodation in the barracks and the children cannot go to school, the morale of personnel will be low and this will affect their performance. However, we must also know that no institution in the country has enough resources to prosecute its programmes.

But let us do our best within the limited resources we have and I have been talking to the army and they are also doing their best in the midst of the constraints before them.

The opposition and very many Nigerians are of the opinion that the APC government at the federal level has failed- that the party promised security, improved economy, employment opportunities but there is general hunger in the land and insecurity is on the rise. How do you react to this?

I do not agree with the proposition that the APC government has failed. The state of insecurity that you see in Nigeria is not an isolated matter. Nigeria is part of the global community and terrorism and insecurity is not peculiar to us. Look at what is happening in Ethiopia- nobody expected the level of crisis there.

But the Nigerian government is not resting on its oars. It is seriously prosecuting this war. And let me say that there is no government in the history of Nigeria that has initiated and introduced welfare packages like the Buhari administration.

If we are to name the social investment schemes put in place by this administration to cushion the effect of poverty and make life easy for the common Nigerians such N-power, Trader Money, conditional cash transfer, the teach Nigeria scheme, the youth employment agency, homegrown school feeding, there are many.

The government has also boosted agricultural production through grants, loans and other credit facilities, so it is in manufacturing and so on.

It is unfortunate that this government came at a time the level of insecurity in the international community is very high and world economy is facing serious challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. Look at what is happening in the US; the number of people dying from COVID-19. Would you say President Donald Trump has failed?

We must agree that Buhari has done his very best but there are areas that he also has to improve and it is the discussion between him and the National Assembly that will tackle some of these problems. APC has done its best and it is still striving to do better and I have confidence that the APC will remain the best political party in the country.

Talking about social security, the #EndSARS protests recently exposed a sad scenario where palliatives meant for the vulnerable Nigerians were stashed in warehouses while people were going about hungry. Don’t you think this robbed negatively on the government especially governors?

I was also disappointed by the action of some of the states, but there are also states that did well in sharing these palliatives. If I am a governor of a state, you don’t expect me to have an empty warehouse.

What is wrong is the level of food in those warehouses because as a governor or leader, one must reserve some food in case of emergencies, but when you are given food meant for people, it is wrong to keep 80 per cent of the food in the warehouse when 80 per cent of people are also hungry. It does not work that way.

The pictures we saw, whether it was provided by CACOVID or the Federal Government, that large amount of food items should not have been kept in warehouses.

But the issue is that most Nigerians do not know that we operate a federal system of government. Sometimes when governors do things that are wrong, we still blame the Federal Government. If a governor is not performing well, we blame it on Buhari, which is not supposed to be so.

So, let us not blame the Federal Government for every mistake. But truly speaking, the #EndSARS has exposed some of our weaknesses and it is my hope that we will all put our heads together and prevent future avoidable protests.

Following the Zabarmari massacre, Governor Zulum of Borno State came up with a five-point demand, one of which is the engagement of mercenaries to tackle terrorists. Do we need mercenaries?

For me, the use of mercenaries should be the last resort. A lot of countries use mercenaries and Nigeria once used them too. There is nothing wrong in using them but let us make use of what we have first.

I believe if the security forces in Nigeria are put in order- the armed forces, the police, DSS and others, have the capacity to contain our current security challenges.

I don’t mind Nigeria using mercenaries but I prefer we deploy them as a last resort. If the government brings in mercenaries, we will still pay them. So why can’t we use that money to improve the state of security agencies. If we improve the security, it will remain our own but if we bring mercenaries, they will serve for some time and go back. If the problem erupts again, we will have to start looking for them again.

The argument is that the nation’s security agencies are overwhelmed and need support even from international friends. Some have said the claim that Boko Haram has been degraded seems to exist only on paper and not in reality…

It is because some Nigerians have consciously lost confidence in the police and security agencies. We have to have confidence in our armed forces. I agree with you that we have a serious challenge but the thing is that let us develop our police and other security agencies. When all the attention is focused on the Army, how many personnel do we have in a nation of about 200 million people?

I want us to believe in our personnel. If we have well-trained armed forces but do not develop the police, we will still have problem. The resources we will require to get outside help, I prefer we use them to develop our own. If there is a problem in a village and you sent police to quell the crisis, Nigerians will not respect them but if you send Army, they will respect them.

So, we have to consciously have confidence in our police too. We need to do that by improving their welfare, boosting morale and giving them sophisticated equipment.

The Federal Government is contemplating reopening the nation’s borders. Do you think in the face of the growing insecurity, this is advisable considering the proliferation of arms in the country?

We cannot close the borders forever. We live in a global community and we transact business with other countries. I agree with you that there is proliferation of small arms because of the civil war in Libya and other countries, but our borders cannot remain closed forever. What we should do is to strengthen our security agencies in charge of our borders – Customs and Immigration.

They have been very effective since the borders were closed. We should, therefore, have confidence in them, train and equip them and then take intelligence gathering seriously. I think the most important aspect of the war against insurgents is intelligence gathering it is not just about using gun.

Also, sometimes, an improved economy can help fight criminality and insurgency.

There should be employment opportunities and this will reduce crime rate. We must know that the Army alone cannot solve the nation’s security problem.

The military can do its part but the government also has to provide incentives, social security and employment to dissuade people from engaging in criminal and terrorist activities.

In spite of the criticisms against the Buhari-led APC administration, there have been defections from the opposition PDP to the APC- Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Senator Elisha Abboh from Adamawa recently cross carpeted. What do you think is responsible for this?

The fact is simple; for 16 years, the PDP ruled this country and could not provide any answer to our numerous problems. But now, even the international community is very comfortable with the APC government. For you to be taken seriously, you have to prove that you are an incorruptible leader, which will make people interested in working with you.

So, in spite of the insecurity and criticism, APC remains the better platform. I can assure you in the months to come, more people will join APC. I have had discussions with many of my colleagues who are also planning to defect to the APC. I can assure you by the grace of God; APC will still form government at the national level in 2023 and still control both chambers of the National Assembly.

The only thing is that between now and 2023, we must continue to be on the same page with the executive holding discussions. There is a tripartite committee made up of the executive, legislature and the party and it worked before the budget was presented.

These are steps taken by the President for a harmonious working relationship. APC has a lot to offer.

There have been clamours for restructuring by different social-cultural and political groups and other stakeholders. Do you believe in restructuring, if yes, what kind of restructuring?

I prefer to call it devolution of powers. My understanding of the present federal system is that too much power is concentrated at the centre. Let us devolve some of these powers to the states. When you do that, you make the states and other individuals at the state level to become more productive.

Once we are able to cut down on some of the bureaucratic bottlenecks at the federal level certain decisions will be taken at the state level and we will be able to solve problems at the state level.

That is why I believe in state police. The argument that governors will take advantage of it to fight enemies or haunt opposition does not hold water because nobody can be governor forever. Let us look at the advantages and not disadvantages.

The truth is that if you have a well-funded police at the state level, it will help fix problems at the local level because some of the security challenges are local too. As it is today, no governor gives orders to police commissioners, so when there is crisis, they have to wait for the IGP at the federal level and sometimes the matter degenerates.

The community police we are talking about are also just an ad-hoc arrangement and it is not sustainable as far as I am concerned. It is only state police that is sustainable. It may not be perfect; we may make mistakes but we can improve as we go along.

Some analysts have deposed that as part of measures to cut down cost of governance, Nigeria should return to a unicameral legislature and also operate a part-time parliament. What do you think?

The bicameral legislature has its own advantages especially if you have a President that is dictatorial you will need two chambers to checkmate his excesses.

So, I think bicameral legislature is the best for our country. Talking about cutting down on cost of governance, it goes beyond the parliament.

If you recall there is the Steve Oronsaye Committee report that recommended the merger of several government agencies and institutions for non-productivity. If the government wants to streamline cost of governance, it should critically look at that report.

The president has reappointed the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for another term of office. What is your perspective on this?

It is a welcome development. This is good for the system. For example, I have always submitted that we need experience in the legislature because if you don’t have ranking lawmakers, it will be difficult to make good laws. So, the same thing applies for INEC.

The chairman has been there for five years and if you give him another five years, he will improve because he understands the weaknesses and strengths of the institution. Let him remain on the job and work to improve the nation’s electoral system and it will be good for all of us.

From the elections that took place last weekend, you can see that INEC is also improving and there is need for continuity.

Like this: Like Loading...