Sports

Nigeria’s shameful no-show at CHAN

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The best yardstick to measure the standard of sports in a country is to evaluate the development going on at schools and grassroots level. Only during the week, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria announced that the All Comers event will be staged this weekend in Akure, Ondo State.

This is a way of starting the calendar year from the grassroots and looking at the prospective athletes who could join the elite ones in the nearest future. Interestingly, plans are also at an advanced stage to organize the National Principals’ Cup football competition for all secondary schools in the country. The ministry of sports in collaboration with HideaPlus Limited is planning big to make the event entertaining.

There are also plans by Pace Sports Entertainment Marketing Company to stage the Higher Institution Football League involving all tertiary schools in the country. The National Sports Festival and the Youth Games are also being planned to come up depending on the approval of the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19. With a good template for development and catch them young initiative, football coaches especially in the Nigeria Professional Football League are expected to feast on these competitions to boost the strength of their teams or to inject fresh blood that could grow with their teams.

If the system works well with these competitions just as we have them in the past, the NPFL will enjoy supply of raw talents on a regular basis. The inclusion of home-based players in the senior national team has always been a big issue. Current manager, Gernot Rohr, has been heavily criticised for not bringing in players from the domestic league into the Super Eagles. People have different views about this especially because almost 95 per cent of players invited for the last international match against Sierra Leone came from abroad.

However, earlier in the New Year, the African Nations Championship for home-based players started in Cameroon and Nigeria was absent from the list of finalists. Nigeria also failed to qualify for the first two editions in 2009 and 201. Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Guinea, Namibia, Niger, Tanzania, Togo, Libya, Morocco and Zambia qualified for the competition. Togo edged Nigeria out in the qualifiers.

The home-based Eagles lost first leg 4-1 in Togo before winning 2-0 at the Agege Stadium, thus crashing out 4-3 on aggregates. In 2014, Nigeria finished third in South Africa and in 2016, the country failed to progress from the group stage in Rwanda after losing the last group game 1-0 to Guinea. The country got to the final in 2018, losing to hosts, Morocco, in the final In the 2014 CHAN, Ejike Uzoenyi was voted the best player of the tournament. He went ahead to make it to the World Cup in Brazil with the Super Eagles.

Others who were in the 2014 team were Dele Alampasu, Shehu Abdulahi, Kunle Odunlami, Gbolahan Salami, Azubuike Egwuekwe. At Rwanda 2016, striker Chisom Chikatara of Abia Warriors emerged highest scorer in the competition with four goals. He recorded a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Niger in the first game and one goal in 1-1 draw against Tunisia in the second game. Ezekiel Bassey who at one time signed for Barcelona was part of the 2016 team.

It is really bad that the country was unable to take part. It also gave Rohr the justification to further neglect the domestic league players. The system also has a big fault. The domestic league has no calendar. The league starts anytime the organisers, League Management Company, deem fit.

This has been the case even before the challenges COVID -19 is giving the entire world. The inconsistencies in the organisation of the domestic league are also having a huge effect on the continental representatives every year. Plateau United and Enyimba, representatives of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, crashed out early without making it to the group stage.

This was largely because while leagues in other countries are running, Nigerian league will be on break. In some cases, continental teams resume even with the league on break. The Nigeria Football Federation and the LMC will have to double their efforts and bring out a template to help improve the domestic league, make it attractive and rewarding for the players and coaches. Home-based players are also expected to up their game in the domestic league and continental games. They should be focused on how best to make a statement with every opportunity they have to showcase their talents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Euro roundup: Wins for Madrid, Milan as Sampdoria’s relegation woes increase

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema produced an audacious back-heel assist for Casemiro to score as they beat Espanyol 1-0 away on Sunday to capitalise on Barcelona’s slip-up a day earlier and move two points clear at the top of La Liga. The Brazilian midfielder slid to the ground to guide the ball home on the stroke of half-time after […]
Sports

Omeruo, Simon, 13 others in Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Etebo joins Osimhen, Ndidi on sidelines   Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, on the sidelines after it was revealed that the turkey based player sustained a knock at the weekend.   coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, will be without three of the […]
Sports

Eagles drops to 32 in FIFA rankings

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The unimpressive performances of the Super Eagles in their last international matches reflected in their latest rating in the latest FIFA rankings as they dropped three places. Nigeria are now 32nd in the latest in the rating for the month of October released on Thursday. Last month, Gernot Rohr’s men were rated the 29th best […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica