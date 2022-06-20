‘Nigeria’s shelved eurobond raises chances of higher local yields’

The recent announcement by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, that the country has scrapped plans for a $950 million eurobond issuance this month due to unfavourable market pricing and missed approval deadlines, could push local yields higher in H2’ 22, analysts at Tellimer Research have said.

According to the analysts, Nigeria’s scrapping of the $950 million eurobond issuance plan would see the Federal Government opting for local borrowing to finance its widening budget deficit, a development that will cause yields to climb to higher levels thereby resulting in a slowdown in the country’s equity markets.

Noting that the $950 million issuance plan, which was announced in April, would have been Nigeria’s last international bond from its 2021 budget, after the authorities issued $1.25 billion in March this year, the analysts pointed out that Ahmed’s announcement that the plan had been cancelled, came only a few weeks after the Ivorian government scrapped its $1 billion international bond plan for similar reasons, and instead opted to sell bonds in the regional West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) Government Securities Market.

They noted that Kenya also recently announced that it too was cancelling plans to issue a $1 billion eurobond and would instead opt for a loan from a syndicate of banks. The analysts said: “The cancelling of eurobond plans comes as no surprise to us – we had predicted in a recent note that the state of global markets, rate hikes and the stronger dollar could see more sovereigns opt for local borrowing rather than international market issues.

“What this means is that sovereigns will now have to seek alternatives to finance their widening budget deficits. For Nigeria, the Federal Government will have to increase funding of the N7.4 trillion ($17.6 billion) projected budget deficit for 2022 through local borrowings (via treasury bills and bonds), while also possibly seeking alternatives in multilateral loans.

“The time for higher interest rates on local paper could be drawing closer, because of: Increased local borrowing (to make up for the cancelled eurobond), expectations for more rate hikes to curb inflation and persisting Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits on banks.”

However, they noted that analysts’ predictions of higher local yields is “tainted with uncertainty after the central bank’s recent surprise rate hike failed to deliver a stronger increase in yields as many expected (and caused a selloff in equities).”

The reason, according to the analysts, is that there is still sufficient cash in the system that boosts demand at the auctions and keeps a lid on any rise in yields. Still, they said they expect the cancellation of the eurobond issuance plan as well as more increased local borrowings by government to push yields higher in the second half of this year to at least levels seen last year.

