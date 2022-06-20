Business

‘Nigeria’s shelved eurobond raises chances of higher local yields’

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The recent announcement by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, that the country has scrapped plans for a $950 million eurobond issuance this month due to unfavourable market pricing and missed approval deadlines, could push local yields higher in H2’ 22, analysts at Tellimer Research have said.

 

According to the analysts, Nigeria’s scrapping of the $950 million eurobond issuance plan would see the Federal Government opting for local borrowing to finance its widening budget deficit, a development that will cause yields to climb to higher levels thereby resulting in a slowdown in the country’s equity markets.

 

Noting that the $950 million issuance plan, which was announced in April, would have been Nigeria’s last international bond from its 2021 budget, after the authorities issued $1.25 billion in March this year, the analysts pointed out that Ahmed’s announcement that the plan had been cancelled, came only a few weeks  after the Ivorian government scrapped its $1 billion international bond plan for similar reasons, and instead opted to sell bonds in the regional West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) Government Securities Market.

 

They noted that Kenya also recently announced that it too was cancelling plans to issue a  $1 billion eurobond and would instead opt for a loan from a syndicate of banks. The analysts said: “The cancelling of eurobond plans comes as no surprise to us – we had predicted in a recent note that the state of global markets, rate hikes and the stronger dollar could see more sovereigns opt for local borrowing rather than international market issues.

 

“What this means is that sovereigns will now have to seek alternatives to finance their widening budget deficits. For Nigeria, the Federal Government will have to increase funding of the N7.4 trillion ($17.6 billion) projected budget deficit for 2022 through  local borrowings (via treasury bills and bonds), while also possibly seeking alternatives in multilateral loans.

 

“The time for higher interest rates on local paper could be drawing closer, because of: Increased local borrowing (to make up for the cancelled eurobond), expectations for more rate hikes to curb inflation and persisting Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits on banks.”

 

However, they noted that analysts’ predictions of higher local yields is “tainted with uncertainty after the central bank’s recent surprise rate hike failed to deliver a stronger increase in yields as many expected (and caused a selloff in equities).”

 

The reason, according to the analysts, is that there is still sufficient cash in the system that boosts demand at the auctions and keeps a lid on any rise in yields. Still, they said they expect the cancellation of the eurobond issuance plan as well as more increased local borrowings by government to push yields higher in the second half of this year to at least levels seen last year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Edo makes health insurance mandetory for business owners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Edo State government has said the state Health Insurance Compliance Certificate/Health Insurance Identity Card is now a prerequisite for business premises registrations, renewal and permits for public and private organisations and for obtaining any form of government authorisation.   In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “The government is […]
Business

Customs agents kick over product verification

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

A move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges and avoidable costs through third-party arrangements in Form-M has been opposed by customs agents. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce product price verification have been described by customs agents […]
Business

NARTO, Dangote Refinery collaborate on efficient product distribution

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Road transport owners across Nigeria have expressed optimism that the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery will deepen the downstream sector and positively impact their businesses. The transporters, under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), after a guided tour of the refinery plant in Ibeju- Lekki area of Lagos recently, said they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica