Nigeria’s skit industry awards to debut

Like the popular Cannes Awards and other big events; the skit making industry is about to witness a big boost with the announcement of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Skit Industry Festival and Awards billed to hold in 2022. Organisers have, however, disclosed that the spectacular event will be one of its kinds as plans are in top gear towards the successful staging of the event in the coming year. Speaking on this development, Bimbo Daramola, through his Bridge Concept has decided to engage on the project to properly appreciate and tell of the impact that skit makers have had on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking further he said: “Our foremost goal is to skit makers the due regard and recognition for their effort, talent and creativity for coming from nothing to be able to come to the point where the entertainment industry has now been redefined by them. ‘‘That is something that is not only rewarding the entertainment sector but we acknowledge their commitment and passion in building this industry.

We are the first to call their industry an industry of its own and we believe employment can be drawn from there as they are strong vehicles. ‘‘It is, however, pertinent to note that the maiden edition of the festival and awards promises to be a trigger to light up that sector of the Nigerian entertainment industry. It is not just an event but a transformational event in content and capacity as the vision we have is huge believing that after that night the lives of these young people won’t be the same again.’’

