Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s skit industry awards to debut

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Nigeria’s skit industry awards to debut

Like the popular Cannes Awards and other big events; the skit making industry is about to witness a big boost with the announcement of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Skit Industry Festival and Awards billed to hold in 2022. Organisers have, however, disclosed that the spectacular event will be one of its kinds as plans are in top gear towards the successful staging of the event in the coming year. Speaking on this development, Bimbo Daramola, through his Bridge Concept has decided to engage on the project to properly appreciate and tell of the impact that skit makers have had on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking further he said: “Our foremost goal is to skit makers the due regard and recognition for their effort, talent and creativity for coming from nothing to be able to come to the point where the entertainment industry has now been redefined by them. ‘‘That is something that is not only rewarding the entertainment sector but we acknowledge their commitment and passion in building this industry.

We are the first to call their industry an industry of its own and we believe employment can be drawn from there as they are strong vehicles. ‘‘It is, however, pertinent to note that the maiden edition of the festival and awards promises to be a trigger to light up that sector of the Nigerian entertainment industry. It is not just an event but a transformational event in content and capacity as the vision we have is huge believing that after that night the lives of these young people won’t be the same again.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: I hope to become FIFA’s president someday –Ozo

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Reality TV star, Ozo has revealed that one of his future plans is to be one day named the president of the world football body, FIFA.   The first-class Economics graduate made this known to Saturday Telegraph, while answering questions about his future plans in a press briefing. According to him, he wonders why no […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Lockdown: Breakdown of what each housemate got in the house

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

For most observers, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija Lockdown) 2020, might have come and gone but the question on the mind of many is how much every housemate won while they were in the house. This is because the 5th edition that garnered over 900 million votes witnessed a lot of in-house intrigues and behind the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Liquorose: BBNaija saved me from depression

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season six housemate, Liquorose, has recounted how she battled depression for about four months before she was selected to participate in the reality show. Speaking to her colleagues in the house during a task, the 26-year-old professional dancer said the depression was triggered after someone told her that “dance is not […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica