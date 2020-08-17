rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Nigeria’s sovereignty: Amaechi faces Reps over $400m Chinese loan today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, will have a date with the House of Representatives over the controversy surrounding a $400million loan from China for building of railway lines in the country.

 

Amaechi is expected to appear alongside his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha.

 

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Agreements and Protocol, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai confirmed this to New Telegraph in Abuja yesterday. He said: “Yes, we are expecting the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Amaechi and other heads of government agencies that are involved in this transaction. “As yo

 

u’re aware, we started the last investigation last month but they could not provide the required answers.

 

So, we shifted till August 17, to enable them furnish us with all the documents. So, we are expecting him.”

 

According to Ossai, the committee is not doing anything extraordinary but “we are simply carrying out our statutory function of oversight. So, we are not witch hunting  but we want to establish facts”, he stated.

 

According to Ossai, the House would need details on the agreement between the Federal Ministry of Transport and ZTE (Nig) Ltd in respect of the provision of community actions and signaling equipment for the Itakpe-Ajaokuta- Warri line.

 

Also, the ministers are to provide details of the agreement between Federal Ministry of Transport and the China Railway Construction Compnay International (CRCCI) in respect of the Itakpe-Abuja line/ New Port in Warri project.

