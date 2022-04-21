Nigeria’s tech start-up investments to hit $2bn

Investment in technology start-ups by local and international investors between 2021 and 2022 is expected to hit over $2 billion going by developments already experienced in the first quarter of 2022. While industry watchers put investment attracted by startups at between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion in 2021, a significant amount of investment has already been made in 2022. New Telegraph’s checks showed that about $22.5 million have been raised by some techbased startups within the first quarter of 2002. For instance, Mecho Autotech, a firm focused on driving unique technology based offerings auto industry has secured $2.15 million seed to expand its vehicle maintenance services.

Also, Nigerian startup SeamlessHR, which provides payroll and HR software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for medium to large-sized companies in several African countries, has closed a new $10 million Series A round. Again, CredPal, announced in March that it had raised $15 million in a bridge round comprising equity and debt. This investment is expected to be used to expand its consumer credit offerings in its home country, Nigeria, and scale across Africa. A major investment is also expected to come into PhoonePos, a technology-based firm that uses mobile phones as Point-of-Sale machines, using USSD based on USSD technology.

According to CEO of PhoonePos, Mr. Niyi Adeosun, his company is silently building required local network based for national service rollout. He added that trials of the service have been very encouraging and that offers were already coming in for investment from local and international interests. He stated that the company was not in hurry to secure such investments but would do so once the time is right. Overall, the industry saw investments in all sectors, ranging from education technology (edtech), agriculture technology (agritech) and healthcare. However, unsurprisingly, the financial technology (fintech) sector saw the bulk of the investments. Some of the firms that attracted major investment in 2021 include Kippa, a Nigerian fintech that uses its money management software to enhance the life cycle of small businesses.

It attracted $3.2 million in preseed capital. In October, Nigerian food technology company, Vendease announced the closure of a $3.2 million seed funding, while credit startup, PayHippo, raised $4 million. Founded in 2019 by Zach Bijesse, Chioma Okotcha, and Uche Nnadi, PayHippo gives small businesses access to instant financing. Meanwhile, ETAP, a technology startup that enables easy purchase and claim insurance, has secured $1.5 million in pre-seed to fund growth of its team and drive the adoption of car insurance across Africa. Starting from Nigeria, the new funding will support the roll-out of ETAP’s game-changing app which allows drivers to buy insurance within 90 seconds, complete claims in three minutes or less and get rewarded for good driving and avoidance of accidents.

The pre-seed funding round was led by Mobility 54 (the Venture Capital arm of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group), with participation from Tangerine Insurance, Graph Ventures (invested in Clubhouse), Newmont and other angel investors. Working with a wide range of automotive value chain players, ETAP will also explore other opportunities to deliver much-needed insurance services to car owners in other countries across the continent. According to Ibraheem Babalola, CEO of ETAP, “just like any other digital service, we believe Nigerians should be able to buy and claim car insurance without having to ‘call a guy.’ “We also believe that rewarding good drivers can be a catalyst for better driving and making our roads safer. This is why we have created Africa’s most powerful car insurance app and we are excited to have raised these funds to bring more users on board.

“Too often, the process of buying and claiming insurance in Africa is so out of touch with the everyday reality of most people but we are changing the game and making the process just as enjoyable as any other experience that consumers access on the mobile phone.” Project Manager at Mobility 54, Yumi Takagi, said: “ETAP is addressing many challenges that impact the automotive experience in Africa and we are excited to support and work with them to bring their innovation to more drivers across the continent. “We believe that ETAP will engage with this important role and revolutionize the automotive insurance industry with their powerful technology.”

Despite longstanding regulation making car insurance compulsory and more than 100,000 car accidents reported between January 2019 and December 2021, only one in five cars in Nigeria are currently insured. The complexities of buying and claiming insurance has led to widespread apathy by traditional insurance companies and products, with many car owners opting to go without insurance. With ETAP, the entire process of buying and claiming insurance happens exclusively on a smartphone, enabling a seamless and enjoyable insurance experience for users.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...