Nigeria’s telecom base stations now 53,460

NCC: More infrastructure boosting services

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have so far deployed a total of 53,460 base transceiver stations (BTS), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. These, the telecoms regulator said, include third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) infrastructure spread across the country. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this while briefing the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Festus Yusuf Daudu, on the functions and regulatory activities of the Commission, said Fibre Optic Transmission cables have also been expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km in the last five years, resulting in improved broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerians. “The BTS, fibre optic cables and other related infrastructure are central to the provision of improved service experience for Nigerians by their respective telecoms service providers,” he said, adding that the licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) are also expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence full operations.

The EVC said that as of November 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million, with teledensity standing at 108.92 per cent, while active internet subscriptions were 154.9 million and broadband penetration of 45.07 per cent, among others. According to Danbatta, the effective regulatory regime emplaced by the leadership of the Commission has resulted in increased deployment of infrastructure by telecoms operators, which, in turn, helped to improve broadband penetration and other related service delivery in the telecoms industry.

In his reaction, the Perm Sec commended the leadership of the Commission, acknowledging the upward growth attributed to the effective regulatory regime, the central role NCC is playing in the digital transformation of the Nigerian economy as well as the impressive contribution of the sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

