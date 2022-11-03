Business

Nigeria’s telecom has become reference point in Africa – Gambian Minister

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Gambian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, at the weekend in Abuja, said Nigeria’s giant stride in telecoms regulation was the reason that the nation’s telecoms development has become a reference point. Bah, who led a Gambian delegation including industry regulators on a courtesy visit to the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Abuja, said the visit was prompted by the success, which Nigeria has witnessed in the sector, and the need for The Gambia to follow the same path of success. He said it was for this reason that the West African nation had completed arrangements to establish an independent regulatory commission for its telecommunications industry like the NCC of Nigeria. “The current industry statistics is proof that Nigeria is achieving her goals of digitisation of its economy,” he said.

He sought the Commission’s advisory support and strategic collaboration to accelerate economic growth and improve efficiency in both countries and strengthen all sectors across the African continent. Director of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

She said the NCA 2003 empowered the Commission to effectively carry out its regulatory mandate, one of which is to create an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry, as well as provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country. Amuwa spoke about the Commission’s role in ensuring that the mandate of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), is accomplished, and that has led to implementation of various programmes to the benefit of Nigerians. “The USPF was also established by the NCA 2003 to ensure that services are extended into the rural communities to ensure that telecoms services are available in unserved and underserved areas, even in the urban areas, to meet government objectives,” she said. Amuwa also cited the consultative and collaborative approach to telecom regulation as one of the factors for Commission’s successes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Efekoha: We must learn how to document our insurance policies

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

Eddie Efekoha, the Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, in this interaction, speaks on the need for sound business continuity plans by investors and prevailing developments in the insurance sector. SUNDAY OJEME reports   Why is business continuity plan mandatory for investors?   We have recognized that a lot of companies failed in their first […]
Business

Mentorship, self development, key to success in real estate – Luckybay Homes boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Managing Director and Chief Executive of Luckybay Homes Nigeria Limited, Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, has said that mentorship and self development are key ingredients needed to be successful in building any business, especially real estate business. Speaking recently in Lagos, the property guru, who is also the head of LuckyBay Estate and Properties Limited, encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to […]
Business

CAMA: NNPC set to reap from commercialisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) into an entity that would be regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) means that the era of government ownership of the organisation is finally over and, like its peers in rich economies, on the right path to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica