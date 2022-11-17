‘Nigeria’s telecoms investment’ll grow to $110bn by 2025’

Industry players have said the investment in telecoms industry will grow by 57 per cent to $110 billion by 2025. According to them, the deployment of 5G network will boost investment in the sector as it will open more businesses in the value chain. Investment in the Nigerian telecoms industry has reached $70 billion in 2022, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). In the last 21 years, a total of $69.5billion has been invested in the industry, rising from $500 million in 2001 to $70 billion in 2022.

The CEO of Data mind Technology, Faruq Bello, said the 5G and other emerging technologies would attract more investments in Nigeria following the second auction of the technology in December, this year. “The investment in telecoms industry will be more than double what we have been getting in the past. The deployment of 5G will attract more both foreign and local investment. More tech companies will spring up in Nigeria. “Forget about the layoffs in the tech industry going on, the trend does not affect Nigeria, in fact it would be an advantage for Nigeria as many people will see market opportunities in the Nigerian technology sector and will bring investments.

“So, by 2025, investment in the Nigerian technology industry would have grown to about $110 billion,” he added. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, had noted that with the rapid digital transformation happening through telecommunication sector, the country woild be in a better position to create alternate economy for diversification, innovation and creativity in e-commerce and digital entrepreneurship, thus empowering a significant number of the populace to become selfreliant and self-employed. Meanwhile, the NCC boss had also stated that NCC would not relent in the promotion of latest and emerging technologies to energise business and the sector in Nigeria for the benefit of the country and its citizens. According to Dambatta, Nigerian telecoms industry attracted high investment Niwith the launch of 4G technology and is expected to attract higher investment with the launch of 5G. He noted that industry investment increased from $500 million in 2001 to over $70 billion in 2022, stating that the current trend in the sector indicated that there is going to be increased investment sooner.

“From $500 million investments in the sector as at 2001, the telecommunications industry has recorded over $70 billion investment till date, while the growth in the sector has been phenomenal, from some 400,000 functional phone lines in 2001 to over 209 million active mobile subscriptions, achieving a teledensity of 110 per cent, as at August 2022.

“The sector has provided over 500,000 formal and informal jobs for Nigerians. From an insignificant contribution to GDP in 2001, telecoms sector, as at the last quarter of 2021, contributed 12.61 per cent to GDP, while the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as a group, has also contributed 18.44 per cent to GDP as at the second quarter of 2022,” he said. “For us as a country to reap the full benefits of all these emerging technologies in ways that further spur growth in our national economy, NCC prioritises the need to improve and expand broadband infrastructure and the deployment of new technology such as the Fifth Generation of Mobile Communication (5G). “Our efforts in diligently driving this will facilitate the actualization of the set targets in the Federal Government’s digital economy policy,” he said. The NCC boss said the telecoms sector had been a key booster of the Nigerian economic activities, transforming the way people live and work as well as increasing efficiency in other sectors of the economy. He said the Commission was committed to driving the deployment and adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), utilisation of value of Big Data, Blockchain, Robotics and Virtual Reality, FINTECH, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Telemedicine, among others, to stimulate greater contribution of the sector to the economy. Danbatta is optimistic that telecoms, being an enabler of Nigeria’s economic growth and development, will contribute substantially to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...